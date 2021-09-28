Assam’s siblings lose baby teeth and want PM Modi and CM Sarma to ‘act’

Two Assam siblings wrote separate letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of State Himanta Biswa Sarma and complained about the stunted growth of their adult teeth. They believed that this was an urgent need for authoritarian action and therefore higher intervention.

The two children Rawza, 6, and her brother Aryan, 5, wrote to leaders that the growth of their adult teeth has been stunted. They said it causes them difficulty when biting their favorite foods.

They were forced to write letters to the Prime Minister and CM of Assam after some of their baby teeth fell out in recent months due to their difficulty chewing their favorite foods. Their letters were shared on Facebook by the children’s uncle Mukhtar Ahmed. He also asked the leaders to take care of their teeth as they cannot chew their favorite foods.

The letter was also signed by the siblings with a small design of teeth.

The letter to CM Himanta was written by Rawza and said, “To my dear Himanta Mama (uncle), My five teeth are not coming. Dear Himanta Mama, please take the necessary action as my teeth are not coming in and I am having difficulty chewing my favorite food. “

The other letter was written by Aryan and it was addressed to Prime Minister Modi. Aryan’s letter read: “To dear Modiji, My three teeth do not come. Dear Modiji, please take the necessary measures as my teeth are not coming out and I am having difficulty chewing my favorite food. “

Letters written by children also went viral on social media, with netizens pouring their love out on little children in the comments section of the viral post. One user commented: How innocent children while another wrote. How nice. The third person commented: cute and innocent children.

