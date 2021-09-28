Ed Miliband says Boris Johnson “has to do his homework” before COP26





Mr Miliband was speaking at a youth side event at the Labor Conference on Addressing the Climate Crisis and was asked by teens about his vision for COP26

Ed Miliband says Boris Johnson “needs to do his homework” ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow. The UK’s shadow secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy was questioned by teenagers at a Labor party conference on how the opposition can exert more pressure on the government on the climate emergency. When asked what he would like to see Mr Johnson do at the top, Mr Miliband said: ‘He has to do his homework, stay up late, not watch TV. nose in the grindstone, do your review. “The leaders think the people who work for them go away and agree on something and everyone takes a picture. It’s not like that at the COP, it’s very complex and needs the commitment of world leaders. “He really needs to focus on getting other countries to do better and setting a good example here for hope. He needs to twist the arms of world leaders.”















The Labor MP also said he believed the goal of reaching Net Zero by 2050 was “too late”. He added: “2050 is too late. Some people say 2050 is what the world has to do and there are different ways of interpreting the date and the science is uncertain. “Even the people who defend 2050, it’s based on a 50% chance of keeping global warming at 1.5 ° C, so it’s a cinch. “Ideally, we wouldn’t want to take that risk. I’d rather go faster, we’ll define what we’ll do in the next manifesto. What matters is what happens this decade. 2050 is easy for the government. [to say] because they will not be in power. “















Four young Oxfam ambassadors told Miliband that climate change is “not a big part of the school curriculum” and that they “aren’t learning enough about it”. Mr Miliband told them how essential it is to amplify their voice on climate change. “You are the people who are going to have to suffer the effects of the climate crisis and you speak for future generations,” he said. “In Wales they have a law and an FG commissioner that says when you make a decision you have to take the perspective of the younger generation. The politics are bad at that, we usually think in the short to medium term, not long term. “Are we going to think 10 years from now that we really took it too seriously or are we going to think we weren’t doing enough? I think we’ll say we weren’t doing enough.” The Mirror’s NextGen International project gives voice to young people from six different countries around the world, empowering them to tell their stories about the climate crisis.

