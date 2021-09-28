Ana Navarro fights back in war of words with Trump Jr. over obesity





Ana Navarro said “Donald Trump’s butt is the size of a studio” as she lambasted the former president’s eldest son for a search he made on his weight.

Trump Jr. had tweeted that it was “time for a national conversation” on the dangers of COVID-19 and obesity after Friday’s episode of The View was interrupted when Navarro and his co- host Sunny Hostin have tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple have been asked to leave the set live, delaying a scheduled interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Given the news from Ana Navarro, I think it’s time for a national conversation about the dangers of Covid-19 and obesity,” Trump Jr. tweeted on Friday, alongside an excerpt from the Harris interview with Joy Behar.

On Monday’s episode of The View, Behar told viewers that Navarro and Hostin’s test results were false positives and that there had been “some sort of error.” The show’s executive producer, Brian Teta, apologized to Navarro and Hostin for the public disclosure of the false positives.

CO-HOSTS TALK TO FALSE-POSITIVE COVID-19 RESULTS: After repeatedly testing negative, they look back on events that unfolded on live TV on Friday when @sunny and @ananavarro received false positive COVID-19 results ahead of an interview with Vice Pres. Harris. pic.twitter.com/pH8G2As6CV

– The View (@TheView) September 27, 2021

During the segment, Navarro also took a moment to respond to Trump Jr.’s comment.

“First of all, I know that when you are a fool with no skill or talent or significant achievement living off your father’s fame, name and fortune, you have to draw attention to yourself,” Navarro said.

“But, baby, if you want to have a conversation about COVID and obesity, you could have had it last October when your elderly, obese dad had it.”

She continued, “So this is a legitimate conversation to have and luckily for you, you have someone in your family that you can call and chat with… because imagine having a dad whose butt is the size of. a studio in New Jersey, and you have the nerve to blame me about my weight? “

Navarro also shared the clip on Twitter and tagged Trump Jr., whom she called a “Nepotism Poster-boy” in the post.

She earlier hit back at Trump Jr. on Twitter over the weekend, telling him to speak with his father if he was concerned about the dangers of COVID-19 in obese people.

“@DonaldJTrumpJr, thanks for your concern. I don’t have COVID,” she wrote. “Lucky for you, if you want to have a conversation about the effects obesity has on people with COVID, your dad is just a phone call away… assuming he answers your calls. Or just ask your sister to call it for you. “

The former president, who is 75, was treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive in early October 2020. The results of his annual physical exam that were released in June 2020 show that he is considered obese at 6 years old. feet 3 inches tall and 244 pounds.

Representatives for Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have been contacted for comment.

US President Donald Trump leaves the White House for the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19 October 2, 2020 in Washington, DC Drew Angerer // Getty Images



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/ana-navarro-view-donald-trump-obesity-weight-1633375 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos