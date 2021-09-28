From Tibetan resistance to international tensions, Chinese obstacles in the TAR





The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has stepped up its activities in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) to obtain President Xi Jinping’s directive of a people, culture, language and country. The July-August visits of Xi and Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People’s Consultative Conference, underscored this priority. However, the outlines of the major obstacles looming are already visible. A series of visits by senior CPC officials followed. Their visits focus on the big plans approved by the 14th Five-Year Plan and the 2030 long-term goals. The visits also indicate that the 20th Party Congress will approve Xi for another term next year. Senior officials visiting the TAR include Chongqing Party Secretary and Politburo member Chen Miner, Politburo member and Guangdong Party Secretary Li Xi, whose delegation included Guangdong Governor Ma Xingrui, who is a member. the central committee (CC) of the CPC; Cai Qi, Beijing Party Secretary; and Yu Wenxia, ​​vice minister of the CCP’s CC propaganda department. More recently, Chen Wenqing, Minister of National Security, arrived in Lhasa with a high-level delegation and called a meeting attended by TAR Party Secretary Wu Yingjie, Commander of the Tibet Military Region, Lt. -General Wang Kai, and others. Among the topics discussed were maintaining unity, diluting the influence of religion and eliminating the negative influence of the 14th Dalai Lamas among the masses. A major goal of the CCP’s efforts to blend Han and Tibetan cultures, and dilute the religious beliefs of Tibetans, is to select the reincarnation of the 14th Dalai Lamas. China wants to avoid a situation where there are two Dalai Lamas, the one recognized by Tibetans residing outside of Communist China. Gyaltsen Norbu, named by the Chinese as Panchen Lama, is not accepted by Tibetans even after 26 years. China’s efforts, however, are meeting resistance. The unfavorable international environment caused by Xi’s aggressive policies is fueling opposition to China. The Dalai Lamas’ message, thanking those who wished him his 86th birthday on July 6, would have been a drag on the Communist regime. He has stated that he will live to be 113 years old. The message is said to have given hope to Tibetans around the world. Chinese nervousness over the situation in Tibet has been particularly noticeable during this period of heightened military tension between India and China. Central and TAR propaganda, public security and united front teams visited the border counties opposite Arunachal Pradesh. All stressed the need for loyalty to the party and the strengthening of border defense. Meanwhile, the confrontation escalates between the United States (US) and China. The US Navy has stepped up its activities in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, as have British, French and German warships. After Quad, India leads the Malabar exercises. Japan’s latest defense white paper explicitly stated: The stability of the situation around Taiwan is important … for the stability of the international community. With its withdrawal from Afghanistan, the United States will now focus its resources on China, its main threat. Globally, anti-China sentiment is high because of Covid-19. The US Congress passed the Tibet Policy Act, 2020, which specifically opposes any effort by Chinese authorities to identify, select, and install Tibetan Buddhist religious leaders, including any future Dalai Lama, in a manner inconsistent with the Tibetan Buddhist faith and community. India’s location is critical in the context of Tibet. Indian public opinion, traditionally in favor of the Tibetan cause, is now negative towards China due to the strengthening of the Chinese army and the intrusions into Ladakh since 2020. Birthday wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modis to the Dalai Lama were made public this year, as was the US Secretary of State. Meetings of Antony Blinkens in Delhi with Ngodup Dongchung, head of the office of the Dalai Lamas and Geshe Dorji Damdul, director of the Maison du Tibet. Indian public opinion has also started to question India’s recognition of Tibet as part of China. Jayadeva Ranade is Former Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India, and Chair, Center for China Analysis and Strategy Opinions expressed are personal Please log in to continue reading Access exclusive articles, newsletters, alerts and recommendations

