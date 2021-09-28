Why the global Hindutva dismantling program against Narendra Modi failed

There has been a concerted campaign against India by Western countries for decades. The campaign is underway regardless of the ruling political party in the country, be it Congress or the BJP. Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, allegations against the Indian waiver have revolved around “fascism” and “authoritarianism” and other similar issues.

Such campaigns are usually orchestrated with Indian puppets forming the avant-garde. This year, in September, the propaganda took the form of a conference entitled “Dismantling the Global Hindutva”. While the organizers claimed they were against a political ideology and not a religion, they quickly admitted that they were against Hinduism.

The timing of the conference was quite intriguing. It came just two weeks after Joe Biden killed 10 Afghan civilians, including at least 6 children, in an airstrike deemed defensive. Initially, it was claimed that the United States had eliminated the ISKP terrorists, but eventually even they had to admit that they had killed a bunch of hapless Afghan civilians.

Nonetheless, as the United States won war crimes one after another, panelists at the “Global Dismantling of Hindutva” conference were more concerned with allegations of human rights violations in India. But there is something to be said for their utter ineffectiveness and futile efforts.

The effort was clearly designed to spoil Indo-American relations, but despite their shrill cries of tyranny, they dramatically failed to create a dent in the growing relationship between the two countries. Indeed, when Prime Minister Modi recently traveled to the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly and the first-ever Quad meeting in person, the shadow of the conference had long since fallen into the trash. Of the history.

The DGH conference was just the latest effort to throw a wrench in Indo-American relations. Since Joe Biden was elected President of the United States, Indian liberals have prayed and hoped that he would meddle in India’s internal affairs.

So far, Biden has been reluctant to do the same, although he appears to have taken steps to allay concerns from his left base. Nonetheless, on major issues such as farm laws, the Biden administration has adamantly refused to offer respite to its fans in India.

Obviously exasperated by the lack of enthusiasm of the Biden administration, the “militants” of the extreme left in India have decided to go up several notches. So we had the Hindutva Dismantling Conference, a desperate effort to get the attention of the powers that be in the United States.

In the end, even this desperate offer failed on a monumental scale. When the Indian Prime Minister met his counterparts from Japan, Australia and the US President for the Quad meet, the conference was only a distant memory.

Why the dismantling of the global Hindutva program against Narendra Modi failed

The campaign to discredit Narendra Modi as a “Hindutva fascist” did not start recently, it started when he was chief minister of Gujarat. In 2005, his visa was revoked on grounds of “religious freedom” during the riots of 2002. When Narendra Modi became the elected head of the Indian government in 2014, the ban was automatically lifted.

There are good reasons why efforts to curb Indo-American relations have failed despite repeated attempts to target Narendra Modi. First, the United States does not care about human rights. During the 21st century, the United States has committed numerous war crimes. Women and children have been killed in Afghanistan in US drone strikes under the surveillance of four successive US presidents.

Also, the United States’ allies with countries such as Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, the less is said about their human rights record, the better. So when actual human rights violations don’t matter, only a fool would believe that the imaginative allegations against Narendra Modi would turn the tide on India.

It’s hard to convince anyone that the United States cares about human rights when it kills civilians with such impunity. Second, the rise of China means that the United States must rely on India to quash the threat as the only country in the region that has the capacity to counter the Chinese threat.

Third, geopolitics is based on mutual interests. It is currently in the interests of the United States and India to develop better relations in light of the Chinese threat. Under such circumstances, it is a bit of a stretch to expect irrelevant academics to succeed in their efforts to harm Indian interests.

Thus, a few weeks after the DGH conference, Narendra Modi returned from his trip to the United States with 157 objects and antiques returned to the United States. The most important takeaway from the question is, of course, that Indo-American relations are unlikely to be affected by the howls of academics who have their own agenda to peddle.