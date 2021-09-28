ASN police and KPK employees promised Jokowi’s official attitude





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Employee of the Corruption Eradication Commission (PCN) is off, Rasamala Aritonang and Hotman Tambunan appreciate good intentions The chief of police General Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who wanted to recruit dozens of KPK employees, failed the TWK test to become ASN of the national police. However, Rasamala and Hotman admitted that they didn’t want to rush to accept the decision. They are still awaiting an official position from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. “We appreciate the benevolent attention of the head of the national police, but of course we are awaiting the official position of the government on this matter, Mr President, before we can take further action,” Rasamala said on Tuesday (28 / 9). “Thank you for the attention of the National Police Chief. Of course, we are still awaiting the official government / presidential decision,” Hotman said. Meanwhile, the director of the socialization and anti-corruption campaign is absent, Giri Suprapdiono, adding that his party will carefully discuss the proposal of the head of the national police. Employees don’t want to rush into decisions. “Wait for the consolidation of 56 employees first, okay?” Giri said when confirmed. Previously, the National Police Chief Gen. Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo would remove 56 KPK employees as NSAs from the National Police Criminal Investigation Unit after failing the TWK assessment. “We sent a letter to the president to appeal to 56 people who did the TWK test who did not pass the test and were not appointed ASN KPK so that we could remove them, and then we recruited them to become ASN Polri, “Listyo told a taped press conference in Papua received CNNIndonesia.com from the Police Public Relations Division, Tuesday (29/9). On this occasion, Listyo admitted that previously his party had written directly to the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to inform him of his request. He claims the number one person in the republic agreed. (ryn / ain)



