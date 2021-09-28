Samia and Xi Jinping share a deep belief in multilateralism

By George Muntu

Last week, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Chinese President Xi Jinping made important statements during the general debate of the 76th United Nations General Assembly. The two declarations have a lot in common, such as a call for increased international support for developing countries, equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, and concerted efforts to tackle climate change. For me, the most striking common feature of the two major declarations is the deep conviction in multilateralism.

The fact that President Samia chose to attend the United Nations General Assembly on her first trip outside Africa speaks volumes about her conviction and faith in multilateralism, while President Xi Jinping stressed the China’s strong support for multilateralism on several international occasions, including the 75th and 76th United Nations General Assemblies, the Davos Agenda World Economic Forum virtual event, the 13th BRICS Summit and the 21st Council meeting heads of state from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

As President Samia rightly pointed out, the onset of Covid-19 has taught us all a lesson that we are deeply connected, and that unilateralism will get us nowhere when it comes to challenges that transcend our national borders. She called for concerted efforts to address the devastating situation in which 71 million people, mainly in the developing world, who have emerged from extreme poverty are pushed back by the pandemic.

Likewise, President Xi Jinping said in his statement that we must improve global governance and practice true multilateralism. To mitigate the severe impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global economy, President Xi proposed a global development initiative, which includes six pillars, namely prioritizing development in the global macro-political agenda, a people-centered approach, benefits for all, focused on development innovation, harmony between man and nature and results-oriented actions.

Explaining the benefits for all, President Xi said, “We must care about the special needs of developing countries. We can use means such as debt suspension and development assistance to help developing countries, especially the most vulnerable facing exceptional challenges, with a focus on addressing unbalanced and inadequate development between and within countries.

China has linked words to deeds. In May of this year, China signed debt suspension agreements or reached relevant consensus with 19 African countries, including Tanzania. As part of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), China waived the repayment of interest-free loans maturing at the end of 2020 for 15 African countries, making China the largest contributor to the Initiative. suspension of G20 debt service. .

President Xi stressed in his statement the need to make vaccines a global public good and to ensure accessibility and affordability of vaccines in developing countries. He reiterated that China will strive to deliver a total of two billion doses of vaccine to the world and donate 100 million doses of vaccine to other developing countries by the end of this year, in over donating US $ 100 million to COVAX.

These proposals and commitments coincide with President Samias’ call for a fair distribution of Covid-19 vaccines. She said: It is essential that countries with excess Covid-19 vaccine doses share them with other countries, and it is our humble request that patent rights on Covid-19 vaccines be lifted for countries developing so that they can afford to produce the vaccines. .

Currently, two African countries, Egypt and Morocco, have signed agreements with Chinese pharmaceutical companies to locally manufacture Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines respectively. It was reported last week that Chinas Sinovac Biotech was in talks with the Numolux group to set up a vaccine production plant in South Africa to distribute the vaccines to Africans as soon as possible. In view of the good relations between Tanzania and China, I see no obstacle to the political will of the two countries to conduct similar cooperation.

Today, under the pretext of returning to multilateralism, some countries often claim to defend the rules-based international order. In fact, they impose their own will and their own standards on others and replace universally accepted international laws with rules formulated by a few countries.

It is in this context that President Xi calls for a true multilateralism, by which he understands the international system with the UN at its center, the international order based on international law and the fundamental norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations. To practice true multilateralism, the countries of the world should strengthen the role of the United Nations in global governance, not weaken it.

As strong supporters and advocates of true multilateralism, Tanzania and China should refrain from unilateral actions in the name of multilateralism, such as establishing military alliances targeting a specific country and imposing sanctions. with allies to a sovereign state under the pretext of promoting democracy and protecting human rights.