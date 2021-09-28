F Joe Biden and F Donald Trump Trend Is our division getting worse?





Social media users have targeted both Donald Trump and Joe Biden in recent weeks (Photos by JIM … [+] WATSON and SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON, SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

It started earlier this month at college football games across the United States with the singing of “F ** K Joe Biden”. Since then it has spread to professional sports and has unfortunately been heard during a New York City “Subways Series” clash between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets played on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11.

The song even erupted last weekend at the Ryder’s Cup, golf’s most coveted tag team title. As fans cheered as the United States beat Europe 19-9 in the biennial competition, on social media the actual victory was essentially overshadowed by videos of fans chanting “F ** k Joe Biden” in the stands.

As a result of chants, throughout September, “F Joe Biden” had an increasingly regular Twitter trend, and on Tuesday there were already some 100,000 tweets. Unsurprisingly, this brought out the worst on both sides:

However, we are now seeing that “F Joe Biden” is starting to turn trending, “F Donald Trump”.

For years there had been complaints that Americans didn’t pay too much attention to politics, but now thanks to social media it seems a very loud segment of the population only pays attention to politics and never misses an opportunity to have your opinion heard. As a result, he turned some of the social platforms, most notably Twitter, into a 24/7 propaganda machine where feelings bring out the worst.

“Sadly, over the past four or five years political discourse has bled into the culture of America as a whole,” said Jason Mollica, professor in the School of Communication at American University in Washington, DC.

“Social media was the place where politicians and their supporters could make their opinions heard,” Mollica said, “but increasingly it became a source of division and hostility. When Donald Trump was president, many ‘hostility was directed against him, but he also used the platform to target those he had problems with as well. Now the same level of hostility is directed against Joe Biden. “

A vocal minority

The fact that some 200,000-300,000 tweets in the past day have been linked to Trump or Biden is notable for several reasons. To the casual observer, it would appear that the masses are genuinely political and hostile. But that’s still a pretty small number in the grand scheme of things, and instead, these just stifle all other talk of the day.

“When we see these kinds of hot topics, it comes from the usual suspects,” Mollica added. “It comes from elements of the far right or the far left, and sometimes it’s hard to get away from the negativity. I’m really disheartened by what has become of social media because it overtakes everything else. Social media have had the potential to share news and information and bring in topics that were not in the spotlight, but instead it has become a place where this talk is all too common. ”

One factor has been that social media makes it much easier to be negative than positive.

Mollica also noted that it’s not really limited to politics, and sadly, Twitter has become an anti-social network to bring down the other side over a plethora of issues.

“You can’t go to Twitter on a football Sunday without seeing that kind of negativity,” he explained. “Twitter has taken over what sports radio used to be, and it’s now sports radio on steroids!”

The last meme

Another consideration with the recent chants of “F ** k Joe Biden” is whether everyone in the stadiums really shares that sentiment. This could be a case where the vocals have become akin to a politicized version of “The Wave” or other fan based activity.

“For most of the fans, they’re probably here for the game,” said Mollica, who also noted how times have changed.

“I think of the chants on the recent subway series in New York, and it’s quite different from when President Bush gave a post-9/11 speech and got people cheering,” Mollica said. “Now you have the chants of ‘F Joe Biden’ and that takes away from the significance of the day. Some might join the parade and think it will make social media laugh. another example of what our company has become. “

