‘Pure drama’: Amarinder Singh says Sidhu is laying the groundwork for joining another party





Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday that the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhus as the leader of the Punjab Congress within two months of taking office proved he could not be done confidence. Calling it “pure drama,” Amarinder Singh said the move suggested Sidhu was paving the way to quit Congress and join another party ahead of the state assembly elections.

Amarinder Singh further said that Sidhus’ resignation proved beyond doubt that the cricketer turned politician was an unstable man, who could not be relied on to lead the ruling party, especially in a border state like the Punjab.

Captain Amarinder Singh, who arrived in Delhi for a personal visit, told reporters at the airport that the Punjab is a sensitive state, sharing more than 600 km of border with a hostile Pakistan. He further added that Sidhus’ close ties with his cricketer friend Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and ISI chief Pakistani Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa pose a serious threat to the India’s national security.

The former Punjabian CM said that by stepping down within two months of taking office as head of the PPCC, Sidhu had once again shown his deviousness.

READ ALSO: Resignation of Sidhus: How the politics of the Punjab changed in 2 months

I have known this boy since he was a child, and he was a loner and could never be a team player, captain Amarinder said, recalling how the cricketer deserted the Indian team in 1996 in England.

That’s what his true character is, said the former chief minister.

SIDHU PREPARING THE GROUND TO JOIN ANOTHER PARTY

The former chief minister claimed that Sidhu was preparing the ground for joining another party.

I had always said that this man was unstable and dangerous and that he could not be put in charge of ruling the Punjab, said Captain Amarinder, adding that Sidhu had also proved to be absolutely incompetent during his tenure as his minister. government.

READ ALSO: Sidhu “anti-national, incompetent”, will oppose if he is the face of the CM of the Congress in the Punjab: Amarinder Singh

Describing Sidhu as a flamboyant orator, Captain Amarinder Singh said that what he said at public meetings or rallies could make people laugh, but it was all sparkling, without substance.

People don’t vote for buffoonery, he said, adding that no one takes him (Sidhu) seriously.

ON SIDHU MIFFÉ WITH CM CHARANJIT SINGH CHANNI

Responding to speculation that Navjot Singh Sidhu was apparently upset with the inclusion of some ministers in Charanjit Singh Channis’ cabinet, Amarinder Singh said the PPCC chief apparently wanted to run the government by remote control.

What nonsense this is! Cabinet formation is the prerogative of the chief minister, so why should Sidhu get involved, he joked.

READ ALSO: Navjot Singh Sidhu ‘anti-Dalit’, could not tolerate that the son of a poor woman becomes CM: AAP

On Sidhus’ claim that he was stepping down as party leader on questions of principle, Amarinder Singh said: What principles is he talking about? He’s only made reasons to quit Congress. You wait and see, he will join another party very soon.

The former chief minister of Punjab said the Congressional high command should immediately accept Sidhus’ resignation and appoint a competent man in his place.

When asked if he would support former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar for the post, Amarinder Singh said: He [Jakhar] is very knowledgeable and has performed very well as a party leader.

Assuming he was in Delhi to meet with senior BJP leaders, the former chief minister clarified and stated that he had come on a personal visit, with the main intention of leaving the Kapurthala house for the new CM of the Punjab.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/amarinder-singh-on-navjot-singh-sidhu-resignation-1858358-2021-09-28 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos