What future for Sino-American relations?

For more than 1,000 days, China insisted that the detention of two Canadians had nothing to do with the case of a Chinese telecommunications executive arrested in Canada for fraud and challenging his proposed extradition to the states. -United.

But hours after U.S. prosecutors announced a deal on Friday allowing executive Meng Wanzhou to return to China, the two former Canadian diplomats Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were also on a return plane. .

And China has since released two more: Victor and Cynthia Liu, an American brother and sister who had been banned from leaving the country for more than three years in what was seen as an effort to force their return. father, a former executive in a Chinese bank accused of fraud.

These moves suddenly ended a three-way diplomatic dispute, and some suggested it offered a chance to restore the troubled U.S.-China relationship. But many have instead interpreted Beijing’s actions as a warning to the rest of the world: arrest our citizens and you will face swift retaliation.

“Getting back to business as usual is going to be very tricky after this,” said David webster, professor of history at Bishop’s University in Quebec who focuses on Canada’s relations in Asia.

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig kisses his wife Vina Nadjibulla after arriving aboard a Canadian Air Force plane in Toronto on Saturday. Cpl. Justin Dreimanis / MDN-MDN Canada via Reuters

The dispute began in December 2018, when Meng, the chief financial officer of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, was arrested at Vancouver airport at the request of US authorities. They accused her and Huawei of violating US sanctions against Iran.

Days later, Kovrig and Spavor were arrested in China on suspicion of espionage, which was widely viewed in the West as retaliation.

Many in China also viewed Meng as a hostage. But while Meng, 49, the daughter of the billionaire founder of Huawei, lived in two Vancouver mansions while her case was heard in Canadian courts and was allowed to venture out with an ankle monitor, Kovrig and Spavor were isolated with limited access to lawyers or embassy officials.

The Canadians were tried separately in secret this year, and last month Spavor was convicted and sentenced to 11 years in prison. When they returned to Canada, Kovrig was still awaiting a verdict.

As part of Mengs’ deferred prosecution agreement with the US Department of Justice, she admitted certain wrongdoing without pleading guilty, thus ending the extradition process in Canada. Many observers expected China to wait a bit before releasing the two Canadians. When China released them hours later, citing health reasons, many saw it as proof that it was a hostage exchange.

“China has always insisted it’s not about hostage diplomacy, but of course it’s just about watching the moment,” said Lynette Ong, associate professor of political science at the University of Toronto.

Meng’s return also coincided with the release in recent days of Lius: Victor, a student at Georgetown University, and Cynthia, a consultant at McKinsey & Company. After traveling to China in 2018 to visit their ailing grandfather, the siblings were not allowed to leave the country while their mother, Sandra Han, also a U.S. citizen, was arrested by the police.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that the Liu siblings had returned to the United States and said consular staff in Shanghai had helped facilitate their departure, adding that the department would continue to defend American citizens. arbitrarily detained in China.

“We oppose the use of coercive exit bans against people who are not themselves accused of crimes,” the spokesperson said.

Canadian businessman Michael Spavor arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport in January 2014. Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters file

Andreas Fulda, associate professor of Chinese politics and scholarship at the University of Nottingham in England, said that while the Liu case seemed to be related to the others, it was unlikely that a deal between the United States and China would be released.

“It should worry us that a budding superpower sees this as a fair game. I think this is completely unacceptable,” he said. “These siblings, they shouldn’t have their civil liberties randomly restricted”

Their is just one of many cases involving US nationals and other foreign nationals. A State Department travel recommendations cautions Americans, especially dual US-Chinese citizens and US citizens of Chinese descent, of the possibility of arbitrary detention and exit bans.

The White House denies being pressured by Chinese detentions, with press secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters on Monday that there was “no connection” between the near-simultaneous releases of Meng, Kovrig and Spavor. But she added that the United States had “made no secret” that it wanted the two Canadians back, including in an appeal this month between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping.

Now that their respective citizens have been released, the three countries have tried to claim victory.

The United States claims to have obtained an admission of responsibility from a high-profile figure from one of China’s most valuable tech giants. In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau personally greeted “the two Michaels” when they landed in Calgary on Saturday morning.

But the hero’s welcome was nothing compared to China’s pageantry for Meng, who returned a week before the country’s national holiday.

State media followed its Air China Boeing 777 as it returned from Vancouver over the North Pole. When she landed in the city of Shenzhen, where Huawei is based, she was greeted by thousands of jubilant supporters. “Finally, I’m home,” she said in a brief speech that was broadcast live to an audience of millions.

In his speech and in a previous message from the plane, Meng thanked Chinese authorities for their support.

“Without a powerful homeland, I would not have my freedom today,” she said.

Some experts say it’s clear who came out of the strongest episode.

“If there is one clear ‘winner’ in this 1,000-day-plus saga of hostage diplomacy, it’s Beijing,” said Diana Fu, associate professor of politics at the University of Toronto. If China had not detained the two Canadians, she said, “it is not clear that they would have exerted enough pressure for the United States to drop the charges against Meng.”

Meng signals as she steps out of a plane at Shenzhen Baoan International Airport in Shenzhen on Saturday. Jin Liwang / Xinhua via Reuters

World time, a state-backed nationalist tabloid, described Meng’s return as “a sign of easing bilateral economic and trade tensions.” Some in the West are also hoping that progress can now be made in other areas of disagreement with Beijing, including on trade, human rights and Chinese military aggression in the South China Sea.

“Now we can see if we can move on to tariff cuts and a whole host of other things,” said Stephen A. Orlins, chairman of the National Committee on US-China Relations, a nonprofit based in New York.

But other experts are wary.

“This is just a footnote in the larger competition of the great powers,” said Jinghan Zeng, professor of China and international studies at Lancaster University in England. “I don’t think anyone wins this. I think all three countries lose.”

And Meng’s return to China was not without cost.

“It really tarnished China’s international image, whatever kind of soft power it enjoyed, literally evaporated,” Fulda said.

From a Western perspective, he said, “even if you wanted to give China the benefit of the doubt, China has now joined the ranks of Iran and other hostage-takers.”

“This is not the kind of behavior you would expect from a budding global superpower, and it is clearly not guided by the rule of law,” he said.