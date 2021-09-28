PM Modi Launches Climate Resilient Crop Varieties: How Will They Help India | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched 35 varieties of climate resistant crops. He said climate change is a big challenge for agriculture and the whole ecosystem and stressed the need to step up efforts to combat it. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the crops launched today have special characteristics and will lead to awareness on the adoption of climate resilient technologies. What are these varieties of crops with particular characteristics? The crop varieties have been developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to address the twin challenges of climate change and malnutrition. They are climate resistant and have high nutritional content, the PMO said in a statement. The 35 varieties include a drought tolerant chickpea variety, a mosaic and sterility resistant pigeon pea, an early maturing soybean variety, disease resistant rice varieties and biofortified varieties of wheat, millet. , corn and chickpeas, quinoa, buckwheat, winged bean and faba bean. Climate change and its impact on agriculture A report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) last month said climate change would affect the entire Indian economy if not mitigated and could lead to a reduction of the country’s agricultural coverage. The IPCC report also said that the impact of the climate crisis, such as changing monsoon patterns, sea level rise, deadlier heat waves, intense storms and flooding will pose a risk. acute for the agricultural sector. According to ongoing studies by the Indian Agricultural Research Council (ICAR), agriculture now consumes up to 30% more water due to the high demand for evaporation and the length of the harvest due to maturity. forced in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan. The need for climate resilient crops Experts have been warning of the adverse effects of climate change for years. And India has made this an area of ​​major concern for India to ensure food and nutrition security for a growing population. Therefore, National innovations in climate resilient agriculture (NICRA) was launched under ICAR in 2011. According to ICAR, the project aims to improve the resilience of crops to climate change through strategic research and technological demonstration. It also covers animal husbandry, fishing and natural resource management. ICAR also said climate change is expected to reduce crop yields by 4.5 to 9 percent. According to a June presentation by the Union Ministry of Finance, Indian scientists are focusing on developing climate-resilient crops, instead of settling for higher-yielding varieties. “Varieties tolerant to diseases, pests, drought, salinity and flooding, early maturing and suitable for mechanical harvesting have also developed,” the ministry said in its presentation. Crops will also address anti-nutritional factors According to the PMO, these crop varieties with special traits also include those that address anti-nutritional factors found in certain crops that adversely affect human and animal health. According to the National Library of Medicine, the anti-nutritional factor can be defined as the substances generated in natural food substances by the normal metabolism of the species and by different mechanisms which exert effects contrary to optimal nutrition. The PMO said that crop varieties like Pusa Double Zero Mustard 33, the first canola-grade RCH 1 hybrid with <2% erucic acid and <30 ppm glucosinolates, and a soybean variety free of two anti-nutritional factors, namely Kunitz trypsin inhibitor and lipoxygenase. Other varieties with special characteristics have been developed for soybeans, sorghum and miniature corn, among others, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-releases-climate-resilient-crop-varieties-how-will-they-help-india-101632817619148-amp.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

