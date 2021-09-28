Firli Cs fired, national police chief ready to welcome 56 KPK employees with Jokowi’s blessing





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Chief of the National Police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo will attract 56 officers The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) who failed the National Insight Test (TWK) to become ASN in the Bhayangkara Corps. Sigit explained that his party proposed this to President Joko Widodo and that the results received a positive response from President Joko Widodo through the Secretary of State (Mensesneg). “Yesterday, the 27th, we received a written response letter from the President through the Secretary of State, in principle he agreed that 56 employees PCN This is to be able to become an ASN of the national police, “Sigit said in his official statement in Jakarta on Tuesday (9/28/2021). According to the former head of the Police Criminal Investigation Unit, the Police Criminal Investigation Unit needs more staff to resolve a number of corruption cases at the Corruption Crimes Directorate of the ‘Police Criminal Investigation Unit. “Where there are additional tasks related to prevention efforts and there are other efforts we need to make in order to oversee the prevention of Covid as well as the recovery of the national economy and other strategic policies,” did he declare. Sigit optimist 56 employees PCN Those who fail the TWK have a track record as well as good experience in dealing with corruption cases. “Of course, it is very useful to strengthen the ranks of the organization that we have developed, to strengthen the organization of the Police,” he said. Ketua KPK Firli Bahuri mention that the dismissal of KPK agents is in accordance with the applicable mechanism. He alluded to the fact that the KPK only implements the mandate of Law No. 19/2019 on the Second Amendment to Law No. 30 of 2002 on the Commission for the Eradication of Corruption Crimes and the Settlement government (PP) n ° 41/2020. The TWK implementation process has also been tested by the Supreme Court (MA) and the Constitutional Court (MK). As a result, all claims were rejected by the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court. The two judicial institutions and the highest constitution decide on the implementation of the TWK until the results are considered legally valid. “We as law enforcers must of course execute this decision. We really appreciate all parties, including some KPK employees who have channeled their constitutional rights to demand for on-track interpretive testing.” , he explained. Firli. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

