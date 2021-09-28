Milley defends calls for Chinese to end Trump presidency





WASHINGTON (AP) The top US military officer told Congress on Tuesday he knew former President Donald Trump had no plans to attack China and it was his job to reassure the Chinese did this in phone calls that sparked outrage from some lawmakers.

Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, vehemently defended two appeals he made to his Chinese counterpart, saying he was responding to reports of reports that China worried about an American attack.

I know, I’m sure, that President Trump had no intention of attacking the Chinese. … And it was my secretary-led responsibility to convey that intention to the Chinese, Milley told the Senate Armed Services Committee. My task at that time was to defuse. My message was once again consistent: stay calm, steady and defuse yourself. We are not going to attack you.

Milley has been at the center of the controversy after reports that he called on General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army to assure him that the United States was not suddenly going to war or attack China. Details of the calls were first broadcast in excerpts from the recently published book Peril by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

Some US lawmakers have said Milley has overstepped his authority and called on President Joe Biden to fire him. Trump called Milley a traitor, called him nuts, and said Milley never told me about calls made to China.

In his most detailed comments to date on the matter, Milley said the October 30 and January 8 appeals were fully coordinated with then-Defense Secretaries as well as other national security agencies. American. And he said such military-to-military communications are essential to prevent war between the great powers that possess nuclear weapons.

The calls came in Trump’s turbulent past months as he challenged the 2020 election results. The second call came two days after January 6, when a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to ‘prevent Congress from certifying Bidens’ victory in the White House.

Milley said the October call was made under the leadership of then Defense Secretary Mark Esper and the second was made at the request of the Chinese and coordinated with the Secretary of Defense’s office. Acting Defense Chris Millers.

Milley also addressed a call he received from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He said Pelosi called me to inquire about the president’s ability to launch nuclear weapons. I tried to assure him that the nuclear launch is governed by a very specific and deliberate process.

He said he assured him that although the president is the sole nuclear launch authority, he is not launching them alone. He said that as president he was part of the launch decision process.

There are processes, protocols and procedures in place, and I have assured him on several occasions that there is no chance of an illegal, unauthorized or accidental launch, Milley said.

The book claims that during the call, Milley agreed with Pelosis’s statement that Trump was suffering from mental decline after the election. During Tuesday’s hearing, Milley appeared to rule this out, saying I am not qualified to determine the sanity of the President of the United States.

He said after the call ended he had a short meeting with the staff to go over the process. He also said he informed Miller of the call at the time.

At no time have I attempted to change or influence the process, to usurp authority or to fit into the chain of command, but I am expected, I am required, to give my opinion and make sure the president is fully briefed, Milley said.

The issue of his appeals was not raised during the Senate hearing until nearly three hours after the start of the session. Milley was asked if he spoke with the authors of the books and he said he spoke with Woodward. When asked if he was portrayed correctly in the book, Milley replied that he hadn’t read it, but had seen the press talking about it. Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Said she would respond to him once he reads the book.

This story has been corrected to show that Chris Miller was Acting Secretary of Defense, not Secretary.

