Pakistan SC asks Imran Khan government for about 30,000 job vacancies





Islamabad [Pakistan] September 28 (ANI): Pakistan’s Supreme Court attacked Imran Khan’s government and asked “why 30,000 minority jobs are vacant” in the country.

Questioning the quotas of jobs for minorities, during the hearing of a suo motu case on the attack on the Bhong temple of Rahim Yar Khan, the supreme court learned that there was only five percent quota for them in the country, reported Samaa Tv.

“Almost 30,000 positions allocated to minorities are vacant. Why?” Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked at a hearing Tuesday in Karachi.

In response to the court, Shoaib Suddle, chairman of the Minorities Commission, said Pakistan had set a 5 percent job quota for minorities. “It does not specify whether Hindus, Sikhs or Christians are to be hired,” he said.

According to Samaa Tv, the chief justice requested a report on government jobs for minorities and asked the federal government and chief secretaries to cooperate with the commission.

The court noted that the Bhong Temple has been completely renovated.

“We recently discovered that Bhong residents were fighting over a water tap,” said the chief justice. Why do people go after each other for water? We need to bring moral reforms in society, ”he said.

Last month, a mob attacked the Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan district. Pakistani lawmaker and Hindu community leader Ramesh Kumar Vankwani shared videos of the incident. In one of the videos, the mob can be seen destroying the temple’s infrastructure.

In recent years, there has been an upsurge in attacks on places of worship of religious minorities in Pakistan. The country has been criticized several times by the international community for failing to protect the interests of its minorities.

Last year, in December, a mob of more than 100 people led by local Muslim clerics destroyed and set fire to the temple in Karak district, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A video clip that went viral on social media showed a violent mob destroying the walls and roof of the temple.

Pakistan has discriminated against its religious minorities, manifested in various forms of targeted violence, mass killings, extrajudicial killings, kidnappings, rapes and forced conversions to Islam, making Pakistanis Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadiyyas and Shiites one of the most persecuted minorities in the region. (ANI)

