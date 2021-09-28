Boris Johnson says gas station crisis is stabilizing

B oris Johnson said the situation at gas station forecourts was stabilizing as he urged motorists to go about their business as normal.

After days of chaos, with long lines for gasoline and dry stations, the prime minister said he understood the frustration drivers felt as they struggled to refuel.

However, he said indications from the industry were that the situation was starting to improve with supplies returning to normal levels.

On the forecourt, the situation is stabilizing and people must be confident and go about their business normally, he said in an interview shared with broadcasters.

His call came as Sir Keir Starmer accused the government of reducing the country to chaos by not dealing with the fuel crisis.

READ MORE

The Labor leader said the trucking industry was more than frustrated with the lack of a clear plan from ministers to alleviate problems caused by the shortage of tanker drivers.

The government has reduced the country to chaos as we follow from crisis to crisis. The government is not interested in it, he told BBC News.

< style="display:block;padding-top:66.6727%"/> Drivers line up for fuel at an Esso petrol station in Bournville, Birmingham (Jacob King / PA) / PA wire

This problem was foreseeable and predicted and the government absolutely failed to plan.

But with the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) signaling the first signs that the crisis was drawing to a close, the prime minister expressed confidence that the worst was over.

Mr Johnson said the government was putting measures in place to ensure the entire supply chain can cope with the approach of Christmas.

First of all, I want to say how much I sympathize with people who have worried about their journeys, who are worried about whether they will be able to use their cars in a normal way, he said.

What we want to do is make sure that we have the necessary preparations to move through Christmas and beyond, not only in supplying our gas stations, but in all parts of our chain. supply.

I know how frustrating and worrying it must have been to worry about a shortage of gasoline and fuel.

We are now starting to see the situation improve. The industry tells us that supplies are normally coming back to the forecourt.

What we want to do is make sure that we have the necessary preparations to move through Christmas and beyond, not only in supplying our gas stations, but in all parts of our chain. supply.

Mr Johnson has rejected calls for healthcare workers and other workers to have priority access to fuel, suggesting it was not necessary given the easing of the situation.

After the government announced that it would issue 5,000 temporary visas to foreign truck drivers to alleviate the shortages that led to the crisis, it also rejected requests to admit more foreign workers.

< style="display:block;padding-top:66.6727%"/> Long lines continued at gas stations, despite reports that the situation was improving (Jacob King / PA) / PA wire

What we want to see is a focus on a high-wage, high-skill, high-productivity approach to our economy, he said.

What I don’t think the people of this country want to do is fix all of our runaway immigration problems.

We tried this for a long time and in the end people could see it led to a low pay, low skill approach without enough investment in people or equipment.

This is not how we want the UK to develop and grow.

His comments came after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps acknowledged that Brexit, which cut the supply of drivers to the EU, had been a factor in the crisis.

< style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Sir Keir Starmer, speaking to reporters at the Labor Party conference in Brighton, said the country was in chaos (Stefan Rousseau / PA) / PA wire

No doubt that will have been a factor.

On the flip side, it actually helped us change the rules so we could test more pilots faster, he told broadcasters.

So it worked both ways.

Meanwhile, PRA executive director Gordon Balmer said the number of gas stations reporting they were dry was decreasing as fuel deliveries recovered.

There are early signs that the crisis is over at the pumps, with more of our members reporting that they are now accepting new fuel deliveries, he said.

We did a survey of our members this morning and only 37% of the forecourt said they ran out of gas today.

With regular replenishments, this percentage should improve further over the next 24 hours.

Ministers have insisted throughout the crisis that fuel stocks remain high and panic buying is unnecessary.

They argued that the sudden surge in demand was due to reports of a shortage of a small number of tanker drivers, resulting in some delay in deliveries.

Nonetheless, the government said on Monday it was putting troops on standby to drive tankers as a precaution if problems persisted.

But with long lines for gasoline, some high-ranking Tories have urged ministers to go further and start actively deploying the military to restore public confidence.

Commons Defense Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood told Sky News: Just hoping this will get back to normal is not a strategy.

I think that the army should not only be put on hold but in fact mobilized, seen as used.