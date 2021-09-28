Climate change is a great challenge for the entire ecosystem, we must redouble our efforts: PM Modi





By launching 35 crop varieties with special characteristics such as climate resilience and higher nutrient content, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on academics, agricultural scientists and institutions to launch a campaign to impart knowledge to farmers. on protection against climate change.

Speaking on the occasion, via videoconference, the Prime Minister said: Aaj principal sabhee shikshaavidon, sabhee krishi vaigyaanikon, sabhee sansthaanon ko kahoonga ki aap bhee aazaadee ke amrit mahotsav ke lie apane lakshy tay karen. 75 din ka abhiyaan utha the koee. 75 gaanvon ko god lekar ke parivartan ka abhiyaan utha le. 75 skoolon ko jaagarook karake harek skool ko koee kaam mein laga de. (Today I will ask all academics, all agronomists, all institutions that you too need to set your goals for the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi. Start a 75-day campaign. Start the campaign for change by adopting 75 villages. Spread awareness in 75 schools and put each school in some work.) 35 varieties of crops with particular characteristics are dedicated to the nation. To concern. https://t.co/uVEZATpBZ2 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2021 Aisa ek abhiyaan desh ke har jile mein apane star by bhee aur sansthaanon ke star by bhee chalaaya ja sakata hai. isamen naee phasalon, fortified beejon, jalavaayu parivartan se bachaav ko lekar kisaanon ko jaanakaaree dee ja sakatee hai… kisaan kee samrddhi aur desh ke svaasthy kee suraksha bhee sunishchit karega. (Such a campaign can be launched in each district of the country at the individual level and also at the institutional level. In this, information can be given to farmers about new crops, enriched seeds, climate change protection. “We will save the country’s agriculture from climate change. It will also ensure the prosperity of the farmer and the health security of the country,” said Modi. Modi said he made a similar request to the Olympic champions to raise awareness about malnutrition. I urged every athlete to attend at least 75 schools over the next two years and talk to students about nutrition, sports, and exercise. The Prime Minister observed that due to climate change, new types of pests, new diseases, epidemics appear, because of this there is a great threat to the health of humans and livestock and crops are also affected. Intensive and continuous research on these aspects is needed, he said, adding that when science, government and society work together, the results will be better. Such an alliance of farmers and scientists will strengthen the country to face new challenges, he added. On this occasion, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed campus of the National Institute for Biotic Stress Management Raipur and distributed the Green Campus Award to agricultural universities. He also interacted with 5 Zaitoon Begum farmers from Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir; Kulwant Singh, a farmer and seed producer from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh; Darshana Pedenkar, from Bardez, Goa; Thoiba Singh from Manipur, and Suresh Rana, Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand. By the way, 4 of those 5 farmers were from the four electoral states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarkhand, Manipur and Goa, where parliamentary elections are scheduled for early next year. The crop varieties, which the Prime Minister launched on Tuesday, have been developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Council (ICAR) to address the twin challenges of climate change and malnutrition. According to an official statement, thirty-five of these crop varieties with special characteristics such as climate resilience and higher nutrient content were developed in 2021. These include a drought tolerant chickpea variety, wilt and sterility resistant pigeon peas, an early maturing soybean variety, disease resistant rice varieties and biofortified wheat varieties. , millet, corn and chickpeas, quinoa, buckwheat, winged beans and field beans, said the statement released Monday by the Prime Minister’s office. These varieties of crops with special traits also include those that deal with anti-nutritional factors found in certain crops that adversely affect human and animal health. Examples of such varieties include Pusa Double Zero Mustard 33, the first RCH 1 canola grade hybrid with <2% erucic acid and <30 ppm glucosinolates and a soy variety free of two anti-nutritional factors, namely the inhibitor of Kunitz trypsin and lipoxygenase, according to the release. Other varieties with special characteristics have been developed for soybeans, sorghum and miniature corn, among others, he added.

