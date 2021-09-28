Why are 30,000 positions for minorities vacant? : Pak SC slams Imran Khan | World news





Shoaib Suddle, chairman of the Minorities Commission, told the court that Pakistan has a 5% employment quota for minorities. He said the government did not specify which minority group should be hired.

Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

SEP 28, 2021

Pakistan’s Supreme Court questioned Imran Khan’s government about vacancies for minorities. Pakistani Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday, when hearing a case over the attack on Rahim Yar Khan’s Bhong temple, inquired about the job quota for minorities, the news agency reported. ANI quoting the Samaa TV news agency.

Almost 30,000 jobs allocated to minorities are vacant. Why? Chief Justice Ahmed questioned the government. Shoaib Suddle, chairman of the Minorities Commission, told the court that Pakistan has a 5% employment quota for minorities. He said the government did not specify which minority group should be hired.

It does not specify whether Hindus, Sikhs or Christians are to be hired, Suddle told the court. The chief justice then called a government report on jobs for minorities. He also told the federal government and the chief secretaries to cooperate with the commission.

The court also said the Bhong Temple had been renovated. Ganesh temple in Pakistan’s Rahim Yar Khan district has been vandalized by several hundred disbelievers carrying sticks, stones and bricks.

Pakistani Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed criticized the police and said their inaction shamed the nation while listening to the case earlier this month. The perpetrators claimed they were protesting the release of an eight-year-old child from the Hindu community who was arrested for allegedly urinating at a local seminary.

At least 85 suspects are on trial and have been arrested by Pakistani police on counterterrorism charges and other articles of the Pakistani Penal Code for vandalizing the temple.

The last few years have seen a wave of attacks against minorities and minority places of worship in Pakistan. In December 2020, more than a hundred disbelievers led by local Muslim clerics destroyed and burnt down a temple in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

