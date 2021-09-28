US Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted mentioning meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi





A screenshot A tweet from BJP leader Subramanian Swamy is shared on social media claiming that US Vice President Kamala Harris had not tweeted about her recent meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the tweet, Subramanian Swamy pointed out that Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted her meeting with an African head of state, but not her previous meeting with Narendra Modi. Sharing the screenshot of Kamala Harriss’ tweet mentioning his meeting with the President of Zambia, another Publish says Kamala Harris had prioritized the Zambian president over Narendra Modi. On September 23, 2021, PM Narendra Modi meet Indo-American First Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, marking Modi’s first face-to-face meeting and the most senior Indo-American in U.S. history. Let’s check the claim made in the mail. Claim: US Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted about her meeting with the Zambian president but ignored her meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Made: US Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted mentioning her meeting with Narendra Modi on September 24, 2021. Vice President Kamala Harris met Narendra Modi a day after meeting Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on September 22, 2021. is the reason Kamala Harris first tweeted about the meeting with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema before tweeting about Narendra Modis’ meeting. FALSE. When we set out to verify if U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted regarding her meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we found Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted on September 24, 2021, mentioning her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sharing the clip of her meeting with Modi, Kamala Harris tweeted, I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the United States and India. By working together, we can make progress on important global issues, from the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis, to strengthening and defending democracy. I met the prime minister Narendra Modi reaffirm the strategic partnership between the United States and India. By working together, we can make progress on important global issues, from the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis, to strengthening and defending democracy. pic.twitter.com/pjLsDF1JXk – Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 24, 2021 While it is true that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris first tweeted about her Meet with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, it is not true that Kamala Harris’ meeting with Narendra Modi took place before his meeting with the Zambian president. Vice President Kamala Harris met Narendra Modi on September 23, 2021, a day after meeting Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on September 22, 2021. seen here and here. Additionally, the White House YouTube channel posted live videos of Vice President Kamala Harris’ meetings with Hakainde Hichilema and Narendra Modi. They can be seen htoo and here. From all this evidence, it can be concluded that US Vice President Kamala Harris made a tweet regarding her recent meeting with Narendra Modi, and also, it is confirmed that Kamala Harriss’ meeting with the Zambian President took place a day before she met Narendra Modi. . In summary, US Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted mentioning her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://factly.in/us-vice-president-kamala-harris-did-put-a-tweet-mentioning-her-meeting-with-pm-modi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

