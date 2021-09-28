Jokowi is not interested in KPK, his state speech does not talk about corruption

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo is considered to be no longer interested in the controversy of the National Insight Test (TWK) employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).PCN).

This was transmitted by UIN professor Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta Azyumardi Azra, Tuesday (9/28/2021) in a virtual thread on YouTube Friends of Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW).

“I think the president Jokowi did not show interest in the KPK, not just TWK, but in his state speech he also did not mention corruption, ”Azra said.

As for Jokowi’s speech, Azra meant the state speech at the MPR / DPR’s annual session on August 16, 2021 at the Parliament Complex in central Jakarta.

In Kompas.com’s notes, at that time, Jokowi did not mention corruption and human rights violations.

Azra also suspects that Jokowi’s statement on the KPK employee controversy is only lip service alone.

Because when the KPK leadership took a policy of firing 56 employees who were deemed not to have passed the TWK and could not become a State Civil Apparatus (ASN), Jokowi made no comment.

“Even in his last statement he said he was brought to me, so who else has to figure it out,” he explained.

“When there are employees who have served for a long time, then the president is treated arbitrarily. It’s weird too, ”Azra continued.

Finally, Azra said that if Jokowi does not take action to resolve the TWK controversy of KPK employees, he will not set a good example for the next government.