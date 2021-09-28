PT Expo China 2021 opens in Beijing





BEIJING, September 28, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Enabled September 27, PT Expo China 2021 opened in Beijing. Xin Guobin, deputy minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, attended the Expo and gave a speech. PT EXPO 21 OPENING CEREMONY Xin Guobin pointed out that the information and communication industry, as a core industry, strategic and leader of the national economy, plays an important supporting role in promoting economic restructuring and development. social. He pointed out that facing the future, the information and communication industry assumes the important mission of advancing the construction of China into a strong country in manufacturing, Internet and Internet industries. digital. It is necessary to fully implement Secretary General Xi Jinping’s important thinking on nation building into a strong cyberpower. We need a full, accurate and complete implementation of the new development concept, and continue to deepen the high-quality development. The first is to fully improve the development of new digital infrastructure, accelerate the construction of “double gigabit” networks, coordinate the establishment of new data centers, actively develop the industrial Internet and the Internet of vehicles, and improve end-to-end IPv6. connectivity. The second is to accelerate the expansion of the digital development space and further explore innovative applications of 5G, cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence and other technologies in the fields of digital production, life and social public governance. The third is to strengthen the security barrier for online data, stick to the ‘four persistence’ of the national network security work, focus on improving the protection of network infrastructure and network data security system, and continue to improve the security management of the new digital infrastructure. . The fourth is to further open the industry to outgoing cooperation, continue to deepen market-oriented reforms in the telecommunications sector, and actively support the “globalization” of the information and communications industry. in the search for a win-win international cooperation. The story continues With the theme “Innovation Illuminates the Digital Future”, PT Expo this year invited around 400 well-known domestic and foreign companies, with an exhibition area of ​​40,000 square meters. The “ICT China High Level Forum 2021” held during the Expo includes nearly 50 thematic forums and summits, covering hot topics such as 5G, double gigabit, data center, IPv6, Industrial internet, BDS, AI, blockchain, quantum computing. , Internet of vehicles, smart cities, data security, emergency communications, etc. Xiang Libin, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Yin Yong, Deputy Mayor of Peking Municipality People’s Government, Vice President of Academy of Military Sciences, Heads of Central Administration Office for Cyberspace Affairs, National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Developmentt, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Ministry of Emergency Management, General Administration of Customs, National Radio and Television Administration, People’s Government of Beijing Municipality, Military Departments, China Telecom , China Mobile, China Unicom, General Technology Group, Tour of China and China Broadcasting Network Group, diplomatic envoys from the countries of origin of some exhibitors, as well as heads of departments and offices of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology attended the opening forum and performed visits to the exhibition. Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pt-expo-china-2021-opens-in-beijing-301386227.html SOURCE PT Expo 2021

