B Short-lived family members have asked Boris Johnson for more urgency after promising to appoint someone to lead a public inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic by Christmas.

The prime minister has pledged to appoint an investigative chairman within three months and said families will have a say in who is chosen.

He also gave his support to the National Covid Memorial Wall, suggesting it could become a permanent national memorial.

Mr Johnson held a private meeting with representatives of the Covid-19 bereaved families for justice in the UK on Tuesday afternoon, more than a year after pledging to meet those bereaved by the pandemic.

It is understood that Mr Johnson did not apologize for the time it took to meet with the families.

In a meeting that lasted just over an hour and was held outdoors at the request of families, five people recounted how their loved ones caught the virus and died.

They said Mr Johnson told them there was a clear role for bereaved families in the investigation, which will begin in the spring.

The prime minister reportedly told the group he did not think it would be practical to hold a rapid review focused on key areas earlier than that, when it could take healthcare workers away from the frontlines.

He also said he would discuss with families the need for better grief support.

The group said it told them that the wall in front of Parliament decorated with thousands of hearts was a good candidate to become a permanent national memorial. I support him, it is very moving.

He then told reporters that this meeting had been very emotional.

Speaking near the memorial wall, bereaved relatives expressed concern that he still seemed to view the investigation as something that should be an after-the-fact autopsy.

Co-founder Jo Goodman, whose father Stuart, 72, died in April 2020, said Mr Johnson’s commitments to engage with the group were truly positive.

Covid isn’t going away anytime soon, and we’re still losing nearly 1,000 people a week

But she said she wanted to see the chairman of the inquiry appointed before Christmas and called for greater urgency to save lives.

The 33-year-old from north London told the PA news agency: I think we obviously would like to see more of a sense of urgency, I think there is still a sense that the Prime Minister is considering l ‘investigation as something that has to happen as a sort of autopsy.

While we particularly think it’s clear that Covid isn’t going away anytime soon, and was still losing nearly 1,000 people a week, we think every day the investigation isn’t open is a day that potentially lost people in a way that could have been avoided.

Ms Goodman said the group heard stories of losing new members that echoed the experiences of the first wave of the pandemic.

She said: You feel like you’re almost traumatized again, because not only is someone telling a story that looks like your story, but you also know that you tried to prevent that from happening.

Elkan Abrahamson, director and head of major investigations at the law firm BroudieJackson Canter, will represent the group during the investigation.

He also attended the meeting and told PA: There was no sense of urgency about this. The feeling seems to be, were still too busy to sit in the middle of a pandemic.

So it’s too early to say if what has been said by the families will cause the Prime Minister to change his approach, but at least we were told that something would happen by Christmas, and at least we were told that it would involve families in the future.

Downing Street said Mr Johnson thanked those in attendance for their powerful and painful accounts.

A spokeswoman said: The prime minister has said he will ensure the public inquiry gets to the bottom of many questions they, and thousands of others like them, have about the pandemic.

He said it was essential to learn lessons and understand what happened in detail.