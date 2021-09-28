The challenge of climate change for the whole ecosystem: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that climate change was a big challenge not only for the agricultural sector but also for the entire ecosystem, and that efforts should be stepped up to address the problem.

Modi called for collective efforts and continued intensive research to address climate change, which is negatively impacting production in agriculture and related sectors, causing huge losses to farmers.

The Prime Minister was addressing farmers and other stakeholders via video conference after launching 35 new crop varieties with special characteristics to tackle climate change and malnutrition.

Over the past six to seven years, science and technology have been used as a priority to solve challenges related to agriculture, he said, adding that the joint efforts of farmers and scientists would yield better results. .

Modi also said that modern technology and new agricultural tools are at the heart of future agriculture and emphasized the use of drones and sensors to collect high quality agricultural data and real-time solutions. .

During the virtual ceremony, Modi also inaugurated the newly constructed campus of the National Institute for Biotic Stress Tolerance, Raipur. He also distributed the “Green Campus Award” to agricultural universities and interacted with five farmers who use innovative methods.

“Indian agriculture has always remained scientific. The synergy between agriculture and science must continue as it is important for India in the 21st century,” Modi said in his speech.

“We are focusing very strongly on more nutritious seeds, adaptable to new conditions, especially climate change,” he said, adding that 35 new crop varieties will tackle the problem of climate change and contribute to the government campaign to end malnutrition in India. .

Expressing his concern over the challenges of climate change, Modi said: “Not only agriculture, climate change is a big challenge for the whole ecosystem.

Due to climate change, new types of pests, new diseases, epidemics are emerging. Because of this, there is a great threat to the health of humans and livestock and crops are affected as well, he said.





In addition, climate change has an impact on fish production and animal health and production. As a result, farmers and fishermen have to bear the losses, he added. The Prime Minister recalled the massive locust attacks in various states last year amid the Corona pandemic and said the country tackled the locust attack with great effort and avoided the farmers suffer enormous damage.

“Everyone’s efforts are needed to protect agriculture from the impact of climate change.… Intensive research on these aspects is continually needed,” said Modi.

When science, government and society work together, the results will be better. The joint efforts of farmers and scientists will increase the country’s strength to face new challenges, he said and added that the campaign launched to promote climate-resilient crop varieties is now appropriate as it is needed. to find a balance between “a return to the sources” (traditional agriculture) and “walking towards the future.”

He noted that traditional agriculture in India has all the necessary protections to face the challenges currently faced.

Indian agriculture was multicultural but gradually converted to monoculture as farmers started harvesting unique crops for various reasons, he said, and asserted: “We have to change that”.

Stating that modern technology and new agricultural tools are at the heart of future agriculture, he said, “We must continue to modernize the seed-to-market ecosystem currently created by the government. … Efforts to promote modern agricultural machinery and equipment are showing results today. “

However, the use of drones and sensors needs to be improved to achieve high-quality agricultural data and real-time solutions, Modi said, adding that the new drone policy would help the agricultural sector.

Modi further stated that there is a need to bring modern agroscience to every village and every household. Agro-research should be part of the college curriculum, for which measures have been taken in the National Education Policy.

He also spoke about the role of start-ups in bringing technology to villages.

Stressing that the agricultural sector grows rapidly when farmers have a safety net, the Prime Minister listed the programs implemented in recent years for the growth of the agricultural sector.

Over 430 lakh tonnes of wheat were purchased in the 2020-21 Rabi marketing season and farmers were paid over Rs 85,000 crore, he said and added that the supply centers in wheat were more than tripled during the pandemic.

Under the PM-KISAN program, more than 1.5 crore rupees was transferred directly to the bank accounts of more than 11 crore of farmers. Kisan credit cards over 2 crore from farmers have been provided, he said.

He also spoke about various changes to the PMFBY crop insurance scheme and said claims of around Rs 1 lakh crore have been settled. Farmers receive timely updates of weather information.

Modi said the steps taken to create an ecosystem from seed to market will ensure the country’s strong economic growth.

“The work done over the past 6-7 years for farmers and the agricultural sector has laid a solid foundation for achieving national goals for the next 25 years, when India celebrates 100 years of independence.

He also said that the government is making efforts to withdraw farmers from crop income and encourage them towards value addition and other farming options.

Modi stressed the need to promote Indian millets globally ahead of the International Year of Millets in 2023 declared by the UN.

The demand for mils is on the rise. There is a need to raise awareness and further develop millets with science and research solutions, he said and urged states to set up a task force to bring Indian millers to market. international.

Sharing the work undertaken in the agricultural sector as Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi said he knows agriculture is a matter of state and has tried to fulfill his responsibilities as CM at the ‘era.

“We all know that agriculture is a state subject. It is often said that the center should not do anything about it because it is a state subject …” he said, stressing the progress made by Gujarat in the agricultural sector when he was chief minister.

Modi also interacted with five farmers from different states. They include: Saitoon Begum from Ganderabal District (Jammu and Kashmir), Darshan Pedenkar from Bardez (Goa), Kulwant Singh from Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh), Thoiba Singh from Thouba (Manipur), in addition to Suresh Rana from Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand).

