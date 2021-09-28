Comment: The reluctance of the EU to join the Balkans is not a surprise – Exit

European Union member states are reversing their desire to integrate the Western Balkan Six into the bloc, according to a report released by Reuters on Monday.

A leak of documents and four diplomats, confirmed by Reuters, appear to indicate a change of direction, ahead of the planned Western Balkans summit. The meeting, which is due to start on October 6 and bring together EU and Balkan leaders, is overshadowed by rising tensions in northern Kosovo and continued aggression from Serbia.

Reuters sources say the EU can no longer agree to guarantee the future membership of Albania, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia and Montenegro. This is a significant change from years of EU statements about the importance of integrating the Western Balkans.

At the next summit, the EU had planned to reiterate its pledge of “unequivocal support for the European perspective of the Western Balkans”, according to a leaked draft statement viewed by Reuters.

It is now reported that the declaration has been the subject of two rounds of intense debates between countries, with no resolution in sight.

The hesitant countries were not named, but Reuters speculated that countries like France, the Netherlands and Denmark fear that a rushed accession could lead to problems like those seen with Romania and Denmark. Bulgaria in 2007. This includes massive immigration to Western Europe, a sticking point. for many in national and international politics.

It was in fact the subject of immigration that fueled the pro-Brexit campaign that saw the UK exit the EU in 2021. Member states will be reluctant to risk a similar situation in their respective countries.

Bulgaria is also fiercely opposed to the accession of North Macedonia until its linguistic and cultural issues are resolved.

As for Albania, as it received all the points in the June 2021 vote to open formal membership negotiations, rumors in political circles suggested the country had voted “yes” to be diplomatic, knowing full well that it would be stuck due to the ongoing Bulgarian-Macedonian issue. .

But today’s Reuters report will be nothing new for those in the Western Balkans. As people remain firmly pro-EU, they are starting to realize that the reality of EU membership anytime soon, if at all, is fading.

As the EU continues to pump money into Albania and its neighbors, trust in the bloc and its institutions is rapidly declining. Statistics released in 2019 by the Albanian Institute for Democracy and Mediation showed that 73% of respondents trust the EU. This had dropped 12 points from the previous year.

2020s the results showed that while trust had increased only slightly, one in four Albanians did not trust the EU. It also showed that only 28.7% believed that the EU-backed justice reform was being implemented correctly. Just over half believed it would have a positive impact on the country.

But it’s not just citizens who are starting to accept the possibility of a future without the EU, the government has also hedged its bets.

Prime Minister Edi Rama continued the Open Balkans initiative, together with Serbia and North Macedonia. It has also cleared significant investments from the United Arab Emirates, China, Qatar and potentially Saudi Arabia.

His budding friendship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been a source of concern for many, especially as the latter is tightening his grip on his own society, thereby giving up basic human rights.

While he has yet to realize the possibility of Russian influence, the willingness of close allies such as Serbian Aleksander Vucic to do so indicates that it may one day become a reality.

For Reuters, today’s story might have been breaking news, but for us here in the Western Balkans, it only confirms what most of us already thought.