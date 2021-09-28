Heidi Ganahl will be torn between Trump’s big lie and reality





I’m sure everyone knew at least one kid growing up who cheated at games and then accused everyone of cheating if they didn’t win. The kid who knocked over the game board or threw the ball over the fence and ran home.

I couldn’t help but think of my childhood sore loser as I felt the very foundations of the republic creak under the weight of former President Donald Trump’s major announcement on October 20, 2016, that I will fully accept the results of this great and historic presidential election. … If I win.

And, of course, although Trump won in 2016, he continued to question the legitimacy of the election that gave him the presidency. Unsurprisingly, his attacks on democracy were of an order of magnitude worse when he lost in 2020.

With millions of outstanding ballots to count and the returns looking worse and worse for Trump, the president visited the east wing of the White House on election night and told his supporters that he had won a race he was going to lose.

I can’t find a substantial difference between the brat sore loser of our collective youth and Donald J. Trump. But, since GOP leaders pampered Trump’s delusions instead of standing up to him, The Big Lie has now become a litmus test for Republicans in Colorado and across the country in 2022. History suggests that Republicans should prepare to win a number of important top-to-bottom elections next year, but they can’t win in 2022 because they can’t overcome their defeat in 2020.

Ignorant and senseless Republican activists, primary voters and politicians have set the bar for membership in the Republican Party in “total denial of reality.”

About 59% of Republican voters polled in a national CNN poll conducted earlier this month say believing that Donald Trump won the 2020 election is very or fairly important aspect of being a Republican. That’s three out of five self-identified Republicans saying that unless you believe a damn lie, you are no longer welcome to the club.

It’s weird, but the consequences are real. Republican Heidi Ganahl previewed her difficult Colorado gubernatorial bid last week with video of her literally walking up a hill.

At the Ganahls campaign launch event a few days later, The Colorado Suns Jesse Paul, The Denver Posts Alex Burness, and 9Newss Marshall Zelinger all asked versions of the same question: do you accept the election result of 2020?

Ganahl refused to answer, in fact Ganahl berated Zelinger for asking a divisive question.

It may endear Ganahl to a majority of Republicans, according to this CNN poll, but it will alienate the rest of Colorado voters. Poll after poll, vast majority of Americans say they think President Joe Biden won the election fair and square, putting GOP candidates at a standstill – bowing to Trump’s illusions to win a primary election , or are they opposing conspiracy theories about the 2020 election so as not to alienate the rest of the voting public?

So what does Ganahl really believe? Does she represent the 59% of her fellow Republicans who think it’s important to believe The Big Lie? Or does she really know more but would rather not answer a very simple question for fear of angering the Trump base? Frankly, I don’t know what’s worse, but it’s disqualifying anyway.

Perhaps this is the reason why there is exactly one prominent Republican who announced a run for governor in Colorado. Republicans don’t have challengers for the treasurer or attorney general. The only Republican who applied for secretary of state is a guy who has a website that looks like it was built around the time people were still using dial-up modems.

The truth is, Colorado is becoming more and more out of reach for Republican candidates statewide anyway. Colorado Republicans haven’t won a statewide major election since 2014, when former US Senator Cory Gardner scored a less than 2 point victory in a year of GOP surge. Since then, it has been a death spiral for the right.

There are many things that Republicans need to do to get back on the good graces of Colorado voters. I can’t think of a worse place to start than to believe, or worse, to claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

Ian Silverii is the founder of The Bighorn Company, a father, husband and former director of ProgressNow Colorado. Follow him on Twitter @iansilverii.

To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit it online or see our guidelines for how to submit by email or post.

