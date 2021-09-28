New KMT Chairman Eric Chu under fire for response to Xi Jinping’s congratulatory message, East Asia News & Top Stories

TAIPEI – The newly elected chairman of Taiwan’s main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), Eric Chu sparked an uproar on the island with his response to a congratulatory message from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Chinese leader, for the first time in a message addressed to a leading member of the KMT, last Saturday (September 25) expressed his hopes that Taiwan and the mainland fight for “the unification of (our) country”.

In response, Chu said he was “anti-Taiwanese independence”, saying he hoped the KMT and China “find common ground and respect their differences” with the “1992 consensus” as a foundation.

Reached between Beijing and a KMT administration in Taipei, the so-called 1992 consensus maintains that there is only one “one China”, but leaves this open to interpretation on both sides. The term refers to “the People’s Republic of China” for Beijing, but refers to “the Republic of China” (ROC) for the KMT.

The 1992 consensus led to a rapprochement and allowed cross-strait trade, investment and tourism to flourish while the KMT was in power in Taipei. But relations deteriorated after the breakthrough of the pro-independence Progressive Democratic Party (DPP) in Taipei.

Mr. Chu, in his response to Mr. Xi, criticized the ruling PDP for being “anti-China” and for having deteriorated relations between the two sides.

Mr. Chu also signed his letter and dated it “Year 110”, but “The Republic of China” was omitted from the date. Usually attached to official Taiwan letters, the official calendar uses 1912 as the first year, as it was the year the ROC was established.

Shortly after the letter was published in local newspapers, several DPP lawmakers lambasted the new KMT chairman.

Wang Ting-yu of the DPP mocked Mr. Chu for being “obedient” in “welcoming China’s ‘anti-Taiwan independence’ position,” and fellow DPP deputy Su Chiao-hui described the new KMT leader as “the second Carrie Lam who dares not refute the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) plans to unify Taiwan”.

Mr. Wang shared Mr. Chu’s letter on his Facebook page, and many comments below his post echoed his feelings.

“The KMT is the one trying to end the ROC” and “Eric Chu only knows how to bow down to the Chinese Communist Party” are just two of the comments.

While much of the internet’s attention focused on the absence of the “ROC” in the letter, a spokesperson for Mr. Chu’s office said that the exchange between Mr. Xi and Mr. Chu n was nothing fancy.

This is true to some extent. KMT chairmen in the past have followed the same date format, but Mr. Chu is the first of the party chairmen to strengthen his “anti-Taiwan independence” stance with an emphasis on “finding land understanding and respecting the differences (of Taiwan and China) “.

Many young KMT members want the party to abandon its outdated cross-border policies, but it looks like the new president may not be ready for the change just yet.

KMT member Chang Cheng-hsin, 34, who voted for Mr. Chu in the party poll last Saturday, thinks his response was “understandable” as he has to respond to older KMT members who voted for him.

“These people want the reunification of China and Taiwan and are generally in favor of maintaining the ‘1992 consensus’,” said Chang, a KMT member working for the party’s legislative caucus.

However, Chang also believes the KMT is doomed if its leadership continues to cling to the ambiguity that “makes many Taiwanese think the KMT is in favor of unification and supports the plan. Chinese “one country, two systems” for Taiwan.

As the KMT’s main concern now is to win younger votes in order to win future elections, Chang said his priority should be “to” clearly and publicly declare – without pressure – that the KMT is against reunification. with China and against “one country, two systems”.

“They must also convince young people that they are not selling themselves to China and that they will keep Taiwan’s sovereignty intact,” he added.

A political analyst said the KMT led by Mr. Chu did not seem willing to distance itself from China, preferring instead to focus on fighting the DPP.

“The KMT has a lot of big issues to deal with, and the first is how it doesn’t view China as a threat,” said Dr Chen Fang-yu, a Taipei-based political scientist.

“The second problem is that even though the KMT is not against the CCP, it plans to work with the regime which calls for unification all day long to fight an opposing party under the same democratic system – that is to say. collusion with the enemy, ”added Dr. Chen.

The KMT’s determination to take the battle to the DPP was again evident in the Legislature on Tuesday amid a scuffle between their lawmakers over the ruling administration’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The KMT demanded that Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang apologize for his government’s handling of the Covid-19 outbreaks, especially the quarantine interruptions that led to an increase in cases from May.

Mr Chu, in a Facebook post, said it was the DPP who was to blame for the crash because his lawmakers had blocked the KMT from including questions about Covid-19 on the agenda.