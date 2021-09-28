Sumadi seeks PCR facility at Soekarno Hatta airport





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has asked state airport operator PT Angkasa Pura II to add PCR testing facilities to the international arrivals terminal at Soekarno Hatta Airport, which is part entry points into the country. “The addition of a PCR facility is needed to shorten the waiting time for passengers arriving at Soekarno-Hatta (airport) to undergo a health exam here,” he said in a monitored statement here on Tuesday. Currently, the PCR testing capacity at Soekarno Hatta Airport is 200 passengers per hour, he informed. Therefore, he said, adding that the PCR testing facilities would help the airport to test more than 700 passengers per hour. The minister also stressed that strict protocols continue to be implemented at international arrivals to prevent new variants of COVID-19 from entering the country. Sumadi also called for a temporary restriction on international arrivals while PCR testing facilities are added to prevent overcrowding of passengers at the terminal. Related News: Minister Reviews International Passenger Health Check At Soetta Airport He also requested the integration of data from aircraft passengers to facilitate the process of health control of international arrivals. The Minister then greeted all aviation stakeholders who have collaborated to anticipate the entry of new variants of COVID-19, as reported by President Joko Widodo. Meanwhile, PT Angkasa Pura II CEO Muhammad Awaluddin said the airport operator is currently preparing a test lab that will be ready within the next two weeks. “The test laboratory being prepared at Soekarno-Hatta airport is a test laboratory with the Bio Safety Level 2 (BSL 2) standard so that PCR tests for international passengers who have just landed at Terminal 3 can be done more massively with test results that can be known in just an hour, ”Awaluddin explained. Related News: Soekarno-Hatta Airport Wins 2021 COVID-19 Airport Excellence Awards

