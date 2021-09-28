PM Modi launches 35 crop varieties with special characteristics to tackle the impact of climate change on agriculture





PM Modi is launching 35 crop varieties with special characteristics to combat the impact of climate change on agriculture. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, September 28, launched 35 varieties of crops with special traits, developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), in a serious attempt to educate the masses on the adoption of climate-resilient technologies. PM Modi also dedicated the newly constructed campus of the National Institute for Biotic Stress Tolerance in Raipur to the nation through video conference. On this occasion, the Prime Minister also distributed the Green Campus Prize to Agricultural Universities, and spoke with farmers who use innovative methods. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), 35 crop varieties with special characteristics such as climate resilience and higher nutrient content were developed in 2021. These include a tolerant chickpea variety to drought, of a mosaic and sterility resistant pigeon pea, an early maturing variety of soybean, disease resistant varieties of rice and biofortified varieties of wheat, millet, maize and chickpea , quinoa, buckwheat, winged beans and field beans. The Prime Minister said that over the past 6-7 years, science and technology has been used as a priority to solve challenges related to agriculture. “Our focus is very high on more nutritious seeds, adapted to new conditions, especially in changing climates,” he said. The Prime Minister recalled the massive desert locust attack in various states last year, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. India coped with this attack with a lot of effort, preventing farmers from suffering too much damage, he said. Prime Minister Modi pointed out that whenever farmers and agriculture benefit from a safety net, their growth becomes rapid, claiming that 11 crores of soil health cards have been issued for the protection of the land. He also listed the pro-farmer government initiatives, such as campaigns to complete around 100 pending irrigation projects to ensure water security for farmers, by providing new varieties of seeds to farmers for protect crops from disease, thus obtaining a higher yield. The Prime Minister added that along with the increase in the MSP (minimum support price), the procurement process has also been improved so that more and more farmers can benefit from it. By connecting farmers to technology, the government has made it easier for them to get help from banks. Today, farmers are getting weather information in a better way. Recently, more than 2 crore of farmers received Kisan credit cards, he said. He added that efforts are being made to take farmers out of the crop-based income system and encourage them to add value and other farming options. Speaking on this occasion, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar underlined the various initiatives taken by the Center for farmers. Pradhan Mantri Fasal BimaYojna puts farmers under protective cover and Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi who makes farmers financially self-sufficient.

