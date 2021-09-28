Massive New Study Says Donald Trump’s Presidency Has Worsened LGBTQ / LGBTQ Nation Mental Health





A new study of 1.06 million Americans found that the mental distress of LGBTQ Americans increased during the administration of Republican President Donald Trump, arguably the most anti-LGBTQ president of all time.

The study, published in the journal Economics & Human Biology, examined responses from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS). The BRFSS is a survey of nearly 450,000 adults conducted annually by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The survey asks respondents how many days in the past 30 days they felt their mental health was not good. People who respond 30 days are considered to have experienced extreme mental distress.

The study found that respondents identified as LGBTQ experienced a greater increase in extreme mental distress than non-LGBTQ respondents.

In 2014, before Trump became president, 7.7% of LGBTQ people and 4.8% of non-LGBTQ people reported extreme mental distress. In 2019, three years after the start of the Trump presidency, 12% of LGBTQ adults reported extreme mental distress, compared with just 5% of non-LGBTQ people.

The increases were higher for LGBTQ people who lived in red states who voted for Trump compared to those who lived in blue states who voted for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The results suggest that the Trump administration may have affected the mental health of LGBT people, study author Masanori Kuroki, associate professor of economics at Arkansas Tech University, told PsyPost.

However, the BRFSS acquires a new sample of individuals each year, rather than repeatedly interviewing the same individuals over time, PsyPost explained. This limits the ability of researchers to draw too many definitive conclusions from the investigation.

The finding is not causal and we cannot confidently attribute the increase in mental distress among LGBT people to Trump or his administration, Kuroki said.

However, the study echoes that of other reports of heightened mental distress from the Trump presidency.

Previous studies have shown that the suicide hotline calls to Trans Lifeline quadrupled after Trump’s attacks on transgender people, suicide attempts among trans teens may have increased due to his tweets and the areas that voted for. Trump have seen an increase in reports of bullying at school.

In 2017, the Trevor Project’s suicide hotline reported that calls to its crisis hotline had increased after Trump was elected president.

