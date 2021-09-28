“The government is ready to discuss with the opposition on EVM”





Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued guidelines to prioritize issues related to granting the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis and electronic voting machines, as the federal government was prepared to hold consultations with the opposition on EVMs. , ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Fawad Chaudhry, speaking at a press conference following the federal cabinet session held today under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said electoral reforms were important to organize transparent elections in the country.

“A briefing was given to members of the Federal Cabinet on the use of electronic voting machines (EVM) and Internet voting (i-voting). PM Imran Khan performed [his aides including] Babar Awan and Ali Muhammad Khan to prioritize issues related to the granting of voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and EVMs.

Fawad Chaudhry said the opening of talks between the federal government and the opposition was a welcome step. He said it would be a mandatory part of the upcoming elections in the country to give the vote to Pakistanis overseas.

“We have ordered 20 electronic voting machines (EVMs). We welcome the launch of consultations related to electoral reforms in the country. We are ready to dialogue with the opposition [regarding the electoral reforms and EVMs]. “

“High-rise buildings are our old problem. Despite all the efforts made, the decisions [to promote the construction of high-rise buildings] are not implemented. High-rise buildings are not built in the country against our expectations. The federal cabinet has formed a committee to examine issues related to the construction of high-rise buildings.

The Minister of Information announced the creation of a future technological unit near Haripur.

He further said that Federal Communications Minister Murad Saeed had given a briefing on expensive roads and highways contracts from previous governments. He added that action will be taken against those who approved the expensive contracts.

“The telephone industry has been transferred to the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) and the institution is creating 158 jobs.”

“We want to promote tourism and businesses in the country. Thanks to the electronic visa, tourism and investment will be improved. “

The Information Minister said false reporting is now a major problem. Regarding Ruet-e-Hilal, Fawad Chaudhry said the Ministry of Religious Affairs has recommended five years in prison for disseminating false reports about the crescent sighting, while the government is also seeking to impose fines.

Regarding the cases against opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, Fawad Chaudhry said Sharif could face 25 years in prison within the next six months if the proceedings were continued on the basis of merit. He said the federal government wanted to recover the money looted from the national chessboard from the Sharif family.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan today chaired the federal cabinet session to discuss a 15-point agenda in addition to examining the country’s political and economic situation. Members of the federal cabinet also had discussions on the situation in Afghanistan, inflation and other issues.

Cabinet members held discussions on various issues, including aviation policy and the visa process. The federal cabinet included 15 more countries in the visa list, bringing the total number of states to 65.

