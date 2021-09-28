Former Trump press secretary details his mysterious 2019 hospital visit behind the scenes of his White House





Grisham served as White House press secretary, Melania Trump’s chief of staff and East Wing communications director during the Trump administration before stepping down following the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill. In his book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” which was obtained by CNN, Grisham gives a first-hand account of his time in the White House and describes a culture of lies in the Trump administration. In the book, Grisham does not use the term colonoscopy but strongly implies that this is what the trip was for. She says Trump’s hospital visit, which has sparked speculation for weeks about his health, was a “very common procedure,” in which “a patient is submitted.” She also writes that former President George W. Bush followed a similar procedure during his tenure; Bush underwent several colonoscopies during his tenure. Grisham writes that Trump didn’t want then-Vice President Mike Pence to be in power while he was sedated, which was part of the reason he kept his visit private. He also “didn’t want to be the butt of a joke” on late-night television, Grisham writes.

The episode is just one of many behind-the-scenes revelations from Grisham, who was one of Trump’s top executives and witnessed several highlights of the Trump administration.

Grisham began working for then-candidate Donald Trump in 2015 as a press secretary during the election campaign. She entered the White House as a deputy press secretary under Sean Spicer, but in March 2017 Melania Trump hired her for her East Wing staff. As the East Wing’s communications director, Grisham quickly became the first lady’s most important employee.

Since resigning from her post following the Jan.6 uprising, Grisham has remained out of the spotlight most of the time. She now lives in Kansas, where she has spent the last few months writing this book, a familiar source told CNN.

In a statement provided to CNN, Trump said: “Too bad the sleazy bag editors keep reporting this very annoying garbage. We and the MAGA movement are totally used to it. And someday in the not too distant future we will have our voice back and be treated fairly by the press. “

His spokesperson, Liz Harrington, added: “This book is another pitiful attempt to capitalize on the president’s strength and sell lies about the Trump family.”

CNN has reached out to Melania Trump’s office for comment on Grisham’s book.

In a statement to the Washington Post, which reported details of the book Tuesday morning, Melania Trump’s office tore Grisham apart.

“The intention behind this book is obvious,” Melania Trump’s office said in a statement to the Post. “It’s an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as a press secretary, failed personal relationships and unprofessional behavior in the White House. Through falsehood and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and insight. money at the expense of Mrs. Trump. “

“Well that was embarrassing”

Grisham details the tumultuous time after Trump’s alleged affairs with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal were made public, describing Melania Trump’s “anger” and her attempts to distance herself from her husband. Grisham says public humiliation turned Melania Trump into an emboldened first lady.

“After the Stormy Daniels story and all the allegations that followed other women, I felt Ms. Trump was basically on a rampage,” Grisham writes. “She had always been independent from her husband, but now, as the aggrieved and publicly humiliated first lady, she seemed free to do whatever she wanted or didn’t want to do.”

Grisham also faced a humiliating episode following Daniels’ news. The then president called Grisham of Air Force One to tell him that his manhood, which Daniels detailed in an interview, was “good.”

“’Everything is fine over there,’ he said. What was I supposed to say to that? sir, “I replied. Well, that was embarrassing.”

Grisham writes that Trump once asked her then-boyfriend, who was also an aide to Trump, if she was good in bed. She also alleges that Trump would constantly ask where a young press assistant was at press events and once asked that she be brought to his cabin on Air Force One so he could “watch her. [behind]. “

The former press secretary is also unraveling one of the biggest mysteries in Trump’s public image: his hair.

Grisham says Trump cuts it himself, “with a huge pair of scissors that could possibly cut a ribbon at the opening of one of his properties.”

Interactions with Poutine

Grisham also details some of the interactions between the former president and one of the main axes of his presidency: Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

According to Grisham, Trump has told Russian President Vladimir Putin he will act harder on him when the cameras roll at a Group of 20 summit in 2019.

“Okay, I’m going to be a little harder on you for a few minutes. But this is for the cameras, and after they leave we’ll talk. You understand,” Trump told Putin when they met in margin of the G20 in Osaka, Japan, writes Grisham.

Grisham also writes about the intense tantrums and fury at Trump, of which she was often the target, describing his behavior as “terrifying.”

“When I started to see how his temper was not just due to shock or the cameras, I started to regret my decision to go to the West Wing,” writes Grisham, who says that much of Trump’s anger was often directed at White. Chamber attorney Pat Cipollone. “He didn’t like them telling him that the things he wanted to do were unethical or illegal. So he would yell at them. But then he would usually listen. And then yell at them again later. “

CNN’s Kate Sullivan contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edition.cnn.com/2021/09/28/politics/stephanie-grisham-donald-trump-melania-trump-book/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos