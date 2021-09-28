Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal urges PM Modi to invite farmers for talks





Badal urged PM to “intervene personally, immediately and effectively” and invite farmers for talks Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite protesting farmers to talks and also demanded a special session of parliament to revoke the three “black” farm laws. The statement comes a day after farmers under the umbrella of Samyukta Kisan Morcha or SKM organized a Bharat Bandh to demand the repeal of the three laws. The SKM is a coordinating body of more than 40 agricultural unions leading the agitation. Shiromani Chairman Akali Dal (SAD) urged Prime Minister Modi to “intervene personally, immediately and effectively” and invite farmers to talks without preconditions to revoke the three “black laws” on agro-marketing. Congratulating the farmers of the country, especially those in Punjab and Haryana, for the “complete success” of the Pacific Bandh, Mr. supplier). In a statement, Badal also urged the prime minister to convene an extraordinary session of parliament to repeal the three agricultural marketing laws that have brought the country to this “impasse”. “If the government had heeded SAD’s advice on the matter when the party not only voted against the bills in parliament, but even left the cabinet and broke the SAD-BJP alliance to protest the three laws, the situation today would have been different, “he said. He said: “As a first step, the government must invite the farmers’ organizations to talks without any preconditions and without any further waste of time. The government and farmers ‘unions have so far held 11 rounds of talks, the most recent on January 22, to break the deadlock and end the farmers’ protest. Talks have not resumed following widespread violence at a tractor rally organized by protesting farmers on January 26. The three laws – the Agricultural Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmers’ Agricultural Price Insurance and Services Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) Act 2020, and the Essential Products Act 2020 (Amendment) – have been adopted. by Parliament in September of last year. Farmer groups have argued that these laws will end ‘mandi’ and MSP supply systems and leave farmers at the mercy of big business, even though the government has dismissed such apprehensions as inappropriate and asserted that the measures would help increase farmers’ incomes. . (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

