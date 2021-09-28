U.S. targets China-Vietnam split, but divide-and-rule strategy fails – people’s world

A young Vietnamese woman holds Vietnamese and Chinese flags ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s arrival for a visit to Hanoi in November 2017. | usage worldwide Hoang Dinh Nam / Pool photo via AP

One of the oldest military and political strategies known to mankind is divide and rule, which dates back to ancient Macedonia. In modern times, Nixon’s Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has successfully used it to pit China and the USSR against each other for the benefit of the United States. Lately the US government has tried to use it again, trying to divide Vietnam and China. The hope in Washington is that Vietnam can be drawn into an anti-China coalition. These attempts have failed and will continue to do so.

The US ruling class views the rise of China as a threat to the unipolar capitalist world order that prevailed after the Cold War and is desperate to enlist countries in the anti-China camp. Recently, the United States pushed Australia to cancel a major arms deal with France and join the United States and the United Kingdom in AUKUS. nuclear submarines agreement targeting China. The US government also sought to pressure Vietnam to allow the construction of a US naval base in Vietnamese territory, a move Washington seemed confident would be successful.

The reason the US government was so optimistic that it could pressure Vietnam to join its coalition was its reliance, once again, on the divide and rule strategy. Vietnam and China have a long-standing territorial disagreement over the Paracel and Spratly Islands in the South China Sea (known in Vietnam as the East Sea). U.S. military planners believed this dispute could be used to drive a wedge between the two countries. However, the US government does not understand or refuse to respect several important aspects of Vietnam’s foreign policy.

First of all, it is a long-standing rule in Vietnam’s foreign affairs that Vietnam will not enter into any military alliances, especially those aimed at another country. In addition, the Vietnamese government has repeatedly stated that it will not allow any foreign country to build military bases or installations on its territory. These policies are the pillars of Vietnam’s pursuit of peaceful coexistence with all countries, but they will not deter the United States from continuing its efforts to pit Vietnam against China.

The Vietnamese government is firm in its quest for friendly relations with all countries, despite any disagreements they may have. In fact, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) of which Vietnam is a prominent member, recently asserted that only peaceful means will be pursued to settle the various territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

If the above reasons weren’t enough to show the United States was at the wrong tree, there is another important reason. Despite the disagreements that may exist between the two socialist countries, the material reality is that the relationship between them is quite strong. This has become particularly evident over the past year, as there have been numerous high-level meetings between Chinese and Vietnamese government officials and between representatives of the two respective communist parties that govern the countries.

In April 2021, after the Vietnamese elections, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc. During this conversation, Xi explained how the two governments should help each other in their efforts to build socialism in their countries. Later that month, Chinese Defense Minister Sr. Lt. Gen. Wei Fenghe, visited Hanoi, where he met his Vietnamese counterpart, Sr. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang.

At the meeting, Giang said that maintaining a strategic partnership and defense cooperation is important for both countries. At the end of the meeting, the two ministers supervised the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two armies. It is not the behavior of two forces wanting to come into conflict with each other, no matter how badly the United States government might wish it to be.

Then, at the end of August, a few hours before the arrival of American Vice President Kamala Harris in Vietnam for an official visit, the Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with Chinese Ambassador in Hanoi, Xiong Bo. At this meeting, aspects of Vietnamese and Chinese relations were discussed, including inter-party relations, foreign relations and security ties. Most notably, the two officials discussed the need to be wary of any foreign forces trying to divide and create conflict between their two countries.

The timing and content of this meeting was no accident; it was a clear message to Harris that any attempt to pit countries against each other will not succeed.

More recently, in early September, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, visited Hanoi for high-level talks with members of the Vietnamese government. In a meeting with Chinh, the prime minister told Wang that it was a top priority for the Vietnamese government to continue to develop relations between the two countries and the two ruling Communist parties.

As recently as last week, on September 24, Xi Jinping, who is also the general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CCP), met with his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (PCV). During this conversation, the two spoke of working together to continue the ever-growing trade and economic ties between China and Vietnam, fight the COVID-19 pandemic, and secure peace in the South China Sea. Xi added that it was in the interests of both countries to work together to safeguard their socialist systems.

Relations between China and Vietnam have their complications, as do all relations between sovereign countries. However, the image that the anti-Chinese powers would like to paint of two countries on the brink of war is at best a fantasy or at worst a lie. Those in Washington who are beating the drums for a new cold war are unlikely to stop trying to incite conflict between Vietnam and China and lure Vietnam into their anti-China club.

They fail to understand, however, that such a conflict goes against the policy of the Vietnamese government, the principles of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the best interests of the Vietnamese people.

DONOR



