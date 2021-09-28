Politics
Turkey plans heavy drone roadshow to show future war
ISTANBUL – A modern remix of Ottoman military music sounds as the F-16 fighter locally produced by the Turkish Air Force flew in formation with a newly developed indigenous drone – giving a glimpse into the future war Turkey envisions.
Then, supersonic light fighters drew a crescent and a star – symbols of the national flag – in the blue sky.
It was the stage for TEKNOFEST, Turkey’s aerospace and technology festival, which ended on Sunday after a six-day race in Istanbul. The free show merged an air show with technology competitions for students in 35 fields, including drone swarming, rocket making, and artificial intelligence in healthcare.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, fresh off a trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, attended the event on Saturday, addressing the younger crowd who had gathered to try out the controllers. drone control.
Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II was just 21 when he conquered Constantinople, present-day Istanbul, the president said. Like his descendants, “the great and mighty Turkey will rise on your shoulders,” he reminded them, to loud cheers.
Next year, the event will go international for the first time and take place in Azerbaijan, Erdogan said. It will be a great venue to showcase Turkey’s new drone power. Turkey-supplied drones dealt a devastating blow to Armenian tanks during the Battle of Nagorno-Karabakh last year, allowing Azerbaijan to retake the landlocked territory for the first time in decades.
Haluk and Selcuk Bayraktar, the brothers who run Turkish drone maker Baykar, told reporters that many countries, including Indonesia and Ukraine, have also asked to host the event.
Baykar’s armed drones have changed the outcome of military conflicts in Azerbaijan, Libya, Syria and Iraq, whether directly used by the Turkish military or by states offering the weapons systems by Ankara. They are also exported to more than 10 countries, including Central Asian countries like Turkmenistan.
The TEKNOFEST organized abroad should provide an opportunity for Turkey to project its military and civilian technology abroad.
The Bayraktars are treated like rock stars in Turkey today, with similar hype to Tesla CEO Elon Musk in the United States. At TEKNOFEST, they were swarmed with fans who wanted selfies with them.
Younger brother Selcuk Bayraktar is Erdogan’s son-in-law. Chief Technology Officer of Baykar, he is a trained engineer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, one of the top engineering schools in the United States.
Older brother Haluk Bayraktar is a Columbia University-trained engineer and CEO.
TEKNOFEST was also the showcase for the debut of Baykar’s new armed drone, Akinci, named after the Ottoman light cavalry raiders.
The company recently started mass-producing Akinci for the Turkish military. The new model has a payload capacity 10 times that of the TB-2, the main drone of the Azerbaijani-Armenian war, and can be used for weapons, sensors and cameras.
According to Haluk Bayraktar, Akinci is in the same class as the famous American armed drone MQ-9 Reaper, “but better” because of its two engines and its ability to integrate artificial intelligence.
Turkey claims that the reluctance of the United States to sell drones to Turkey has prompted them to develop their own products. Erdogan’s decision to acquire Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile defense systems triggered US sanctions against Turkey and resulted in Turkey’s exclusion from the F-35 stealth fighter program.
Absent from the F-35 option to take off and land vertically, Baykar is now developing drones called TB-3 and MIUS that can take off and land from amphibious assault ships.
Turkey is building such drones, in part to replace the F-35s on ships. A separate company is also working on the development of a fighter jet called the TF-X, showing that foreign policy choices complicate defense industry plans.
Enes Teke, a high school student participating in a drone competition at TEKNOFEST, told Nikkei Asia that Selcuk Bayraktar was his local inspiration, while Elon Musk was his global idol. Dreaming of becoming a mechatronic engineer, Enes said, “The United States is not supplying Turkey with armed drones and is now canceling deliveries of our F-35 fighter jets is a blessing in disguise as it pushes Turkey to produce its own military equipment. We have to thank them. “
Asked what prompted the Bayraktar brothers to develop drones, Haluk Bayraktar said the trauma after seeing US troops – NATO allies – detain members of Turkish special forces in Iraq and put balaclavas on them. the head in 2003 “affected everything and the entities concerned got together and canceled military plans to purchase drones, tanks, helicopters” worth several billion dollars in 2004. This happened translated into support for local businesses.
“I think that was the breakthrough,” Haluk said. The company started developing drones 20 years ago with seven employees. Today it employs 1,500 engineers and technicians.
|
Sources
2/ https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Aerospace-Defense/Turkey-plans-drone-heavy-roadshow-in-display-of-future-warfare
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]