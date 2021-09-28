Turkey plans heavy drone roadshow to show future war

ISTANBUL – A modern remix of Ottoman military music sounds as the F-16 fighter locally produced by the Turkish Air Force flew in formation with a newly developed indigenous drone – giving a glimpse into the future war Turkey envisions.

Then, supersonic light fighters drew a crescent and a star – symbols of the national flag – in the blue sky.

It was the stage for TEKNOFEST, Turkey’s aerospace and technology festival, which ended on Sunday after a six-day race in Istanbul. The free show merged an air show with technology competitions for students in 35 fields, including drone swarming, rocket making, and artificial intelligence in healthcare.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, fresh off a trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, attended the event on Saturday, addressing the younger crowd who had gathered to try out the controllers. drone control.

Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II was just 21 when he conquered Constantinople, present-day Istanbul, the president said. Like his descendants, “the great and mighty Turkey will rise on your shoulders,” he reminded them, to loud cheers.

Next year, the event will go international for the first time and take place in Azerbaijan, Erdogan said. It will be a great venue to showcase Turkey’s new drone power. Turkey-supplied drones dealt a devastating blow to Armenian tanks during the Battle of Nagorno-Karabakh last year, allowing Azerbaijan to retake the landlocked territory for the first time in decades.

Haluk and Selcuk Bayraktar, the brothers who run Turkish drone maker Baykar, told reporters that many countries, including Indonesia and Ukraine, have also asked to host the event.

Baykar’s armed drones have changed the outcome of military conflicts in Azerbaijan, Libya, Syria and Iraq, whether directly used by the Turkish military or by states offering the weapons systems by Ankara. They are also exported to more than 10 countries, including Central Asian countries like Turkmenistan.

The TEKNOFEST organized abroad should provide an opportunity for Turkey to project its military and civilian technology abroad.

The Bayraktars are treated like rock stars in Turkey today, with similar hype to Tesla CEO Elon Musk in the United States. At TEKNOFEST, they were swarmed with fans who wanted selfies with them.

Supersonic fighters drew the crescent and the star in the sky at TEKNOFEST. (Photo by Sinan Tavsan)

Younger brother Selcuk Bayraktar is Erdogan’s son-in-law. Chief Technology Officer of Baykar, he is a trained engineer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, one of the top engineering schools in the United States.

Older brother Haluk Bayraktar is a Columbia University-trained engineer and CEO.

TEKNOFEST was also the showcase for the debut of Baykar’s new armed drone, Akinci, named after the Ottoman light cavalry raiders.

The company recently started mass-producing Akinci for the Turkish military. The new model has a payload capacity 10 times that of the TB-2, the main drone of the Azerbaijani-Armenian war, and can be used for weapons, sensors and cameras.

According to Haluk Bayraktar, Akinci is in the same class as the famous American armed drone MQ-9 Reaper, “but better” because of its two engines and its ability to integrate artificial intelligence.

Turkey claims that the reluctance of the United States to sell drones to Turkey has prompted them to develop their own products. Erdogan’s decision to acquire Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile defense systems triggered US sanctions against Turkey and resulted in Turkey’s exclusion from the F-35 stealth fighter program.

Absent from the F-35 option to take off and land vertically, Baykar is now developing drones called TB-3 and MIUS that can take off and land from amphibious assault ships.

Turkey is building such drones, in part to replace the F-35s on ships. A separate company is also working on the development of a fighter jet called the TF-X, showing that foreign policy choices complicate defense industry plans.

Enes Teke, a high school student participating in a drone competition at TEKNOFEST, told Nikkei Asia that Selcuk Bayraktar was his local inspiration, while Elon Musk was his global idol. Dreaming of becoming a mechatronic engineer, Enes said, “The United States is not supplying Turkey with armed drones and is now canceling deliveries of our F-35 fighter jets is a blessing in disguise as it pushes Turkey to produce its own military equipment. We have to thank them. “

Asked what prompted the Bayraktar brothers to develop drones, Haluk Bayraktar said the trauma after seeing US troops – NATO allies – detain members of Turkish special forces in Iraq and put balaclavas on them. the head in 2003 “affected everything and the entities concerned got together and canceled military plans to purchase drones, tanks, helicopters” worth several billion dollars in 2004. This happened translated into support for local businesses.

“I think that was the breakthrough,” Haluk said. The company started developing drones 20 years ago with seven employees. Today it employs 1,500 engineers and technicians.