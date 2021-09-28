Government welcomes opposition readiness for electoral reform talks – Pakistan





Fawad Ch said talks with the opposition should go ahead.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, while welcoming the opposition’s willingness to discuss electoral reforms with the government, has said that no time.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad after the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday, he said electoral reforms are very important and talks with the opposition should go ahead.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked parliamentary affairs adviser Babar Awan and Member of the National Assembly Ali Muhammad Khan to address the opposition, adding that the government was ready to engage in dialogue with the government. opposition on SRMs.

Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan made it clear that giving overseas Pakistanis the right to vote is an important part of electoral reforms, adding that overseas Pakistanis are our precious assets and denying them of their right to vote would be an injustice. “Ensuring the transparency of the elections is the government’s top priority,” he said.

The minister went on to say that the federal cabinet had received a detailed briefing on electronic voting machines (EVMs) and electronic voting, adding that the government had ordered 20 machines from a private company.

Regarding the acquittal of former President of Punjab CM and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif and members of his family, the Minister of Information said that the Pakistani people wish to recover the money looted from the Sharif family and if the case is heard on merit, Shehbaz Sharif faces a prison term of six months to 25 years.

Fawad further said that the prime minister’s adviser on accountability and the interior, Mirza Shahzad Akbar, spoke at a press conference on the matter, adding that the false reporting on court rulings was a big problem and that our IR unit would file a complaint for false reporting.

He said the cabinet approved that only the Ruet-e-Hilal Central Committee is authorized to announce the advent of Ramadan, Eid or other days of the Islamic calendar, because all of the private committees of moon viewing is prohibited by the Constitution.

The minister said the decision was taken on the recommendations of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

He said the meeting also approved the formation of a cabinet committee to look at barriers to building tall buildings in cities. He said the committee will report to cabinet within two weeks.

Chaudhry said the cabinet also approved the national human rights and business action plan as well as the e-visa policy under which citizens of 191 countries can benefit.

He said the cabinet approved sending a medical team to Indonesia to help fight the coronavirus.

