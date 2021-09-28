AUKUS + Indonesia | The interpreter

The beginnings of AUKUS, the trilateral military grouping between Australia, the UK and the US, sent a shock wave across the Indo-Pacific. Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government appears to have turned its back on Australia’s new partners in Asia in favor of older ties with historic allies in the Anglosphere.

In response, the Indonesians Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a five-point statement in which he said he was deeply concerned about the continuing arms race and the projection of power in the region. Such statements are in force for Indonesia and throw little light on the impact of the new arrangement on the country.

Since the fall of President Sukarnos in 1967, Indonesia has adhered to the doctrine of free and active foreign policy and will not align by choice with any regional or global superpower. But that does not preclude pursuing one’s perceived interests from time to time with one great power or another.

Since Indonesia will not be seen as aligning with the United States or China, AUKUS presents both challenges and opportunities.

Indonesia’s current needs under Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, are complex and nuanced, but mostly focused on the economy. The United States and China are also indispensable for Indonesia. Despite China’s position as Indonesia’s largest economic partner, the United States remains economically and strategically crucial for Indonesia, especially as a counterweight to China’s influence and power.

Strategically, Australia's participation in the new grouping could even benefit Indonesia to defend its territorial integrity in the Natuna Sea against the Chinese. encroachment, although indirectly.

Australia has undoubtedly been partially pushed into AUKUS by various punitive trade sanctions from China following Morrisons support for an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus. AUKUS should therefore be a lesson for China that tough tactics can simply push a regional power, like Australia, out of orbit.

For Australia, the tactical advantages of UKUS could be delayed as the submarines won’t be built until the 2030s, but its symbolism as Australia’s response to China’s attempts to subdue it is unmistakable. The eight submarines on offer contrast with the Chinese six ships of the same specifications.

Beijing’s almost muffled reaction to the new partnership is an indication that it may have recognized this.

China may want to rethink the authoritarian tactics it has used against Australia when it comes to other regional actors like Indonesia, which has repeatedly shown that the issue of sovereignty over the islands Natuna and its surrounding waters is not negotiable, even in the face of economic constraint.

Singapore, long under pressure from Beijing to choose sides, seems aware of what Australia’s membership in AUKUS means for other countries in the context of the US-China rivalry. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said He hopes that AUKUS will contribute constructively to peace and stability in the region.

Indonesia may have felt the need to warn of a possible arms race after the AUKUS declaration because, realistically, Indonesia will not be part of that race. The April incident in which an aging Cakra-class Indonesian naval submarine was disappeared at sea illustrates the country’s lack of preparation.

Nonetheless, AUKUS could influence Indonesia’s defense purchases, as the country hesitated between different manufacturers of fighter jets in an attempt to modernize its air force. For a while, Russian Su-35 fighters were considered before Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto became passionate about American F-35 jets and French Rafale. Indonesia will likely settle on fighter jets least likely to praise China or the United States, giving Frances Rafale an edge over the rest, unless a new competitor emerges on the horizon .

While AUKUS may present new challenges for Australia’s relations with the Indo-Pacific, there is little reason to assume that this will negatively impact its ties with Indonesia in the long run.

Strategically, Australia’s augmented military capabilities under AUKUS may alarm the ultra-nationalist faction within the Indonesian establishment, which has perpetuated the belief that Australia played a decisive role in the secession of East Timor, now Timor Leste, from Indonesia. He also popularized fears that Australia would do the same for West Papua.

However, in any escalation of the US-China rivalry created by AUKUS, the Indonesian government may be hoping to take advantage of the exceptional investment and business opportunities presented by the change in dynamics. The economic angle remains Indonesia’s primary interest under Jokowi. The number one mission of any Indonesian diplomat abroad is to increase trade between Indonesia and the country to which he is posted.

Already, there are signs that the US-China rivalry has given Indonesia an economic advantage. In March, Facebook and Google announced plans to build submarine internet cables to connect North America and Indonesia. The news came after similar cable projects between North America and Hong Kong were discarded following US government concerns about espionage. American tech giant Microsoft built its first Indonesian data center in 2020, with a second currently under construction.

As Scott Morrison, bound for the United States, prepared for his first face-to-face meetings with his compatriot Quad leaders last week, the ABC reported that he had telephoned Jokowi during his flight, presumably to inform him about AUKUS and reassure him of Australia’s continued engagement in Indonesia.

While AUKUS may present new challenges for Australia’s relations with the Indo-Pacific, there is little reason to assume that this will negatively impact its ties with Indonesia in the long run. However, the new alliance will be a source of anguish and opportunity for Jakarta in equal measure.