‘Occasional dishonesty’: Donald Trump’s ex-spokesperson Stephanie Grisham tears it up in a book





WASHINGTON Stephanie Grisham, one of Donald Trump’s former press secretaries, says in an upcoming book that Trump and his aides forged a culture of lying during their four years in the White House.

The occasional dishonesty filtered through the White House as if it were the air conditioning system, Grisham writes in “I’ll answer your questions now: What I saw in Trump’s White House,” according to the Washington Post, who got a first copy. of the book.

The book, which will be released on Tuesday next week, features anecdotes about Trump’s volcanic temper, his sexist comments on women, and his requests for assistants to simply deny the many allegations made against him and his administration, despite any evidence from the government. contrary. .

Grisham, also a former chief of staff to First Lady Melania Trump, writes about how Ms Trump withdrew from the administration after reports of her husband’s past infidelities.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham listens to U.S. President Donald Trump speak to the media aboard Air Force One on a flight from El Paso, Texas to Joint Base Andrews, Md., On August 7, 2019.

The book also says that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the president’s daughter and son-in-law, continued to insert themselves into administrative activities, often creating new problems.

Grisham titled her book “I’ll Answer Your Questions Now”, although she never held a public press briefing in her nine months on the job.

According to a New York Times review of the book, Grisham offers an explanation for not holding a briefing: I knew that sooner or later the president would want me to tell the public something that was not true or that was wrong with me. would sound like a fool. “

In a statement, Trump did not respond to Grisham’s specific demands, but instead attacked her personally. He referred to the “severing” of a relationship with an administration official, saying it had made her “very angry and bitter”.

“Stephanie didn’t have what it took and it was obvious from the start,” Trump said.

Among the book’s anecdotes: Trump yelling at his wife for wearing a jacket with the phrase I Really Dont Care, Do U? on a trip to visit children at a migrant camp in Texas. Grisham writes that Trump asked an aide to say that Ms. Trump was wearing the jacket as a media message.

Trump was wowed by a pretty publicist, writes Grisham, repeatedly inviting her to his cabin on Air Force One and urging Grisham to keep her happy.

Grisham reveals an incident in which Trump told Russian President Vladimir Putin he would speak “a little harder on you for a few minutes” while television cameras were in the room at an international meeting. “After they’re gone, good talk, you get it, Grisham quotes Trump as saying to Putin, according to the book’s reviews.

Grisham also writes about Trump’s mysterious trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in 2019. The reason, she said: Trump had a colonoscopy, but did not want to publicly disclose it as it would have subjected him to jokes of TV comedians.

Grisham also reports that Trump attempted to ban news media from the White House newsroom, a thought he often voiced but never acted upon.

After Grisham’s first stint as the first lady’s spokesperson, Trump chose her as the White House press secretary at the end of June 2019 to replace Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Grisham left his post the following April and was replaced by Kayleigh McEnany.

Grisham returned to the first lady’s office as chief of staff. She resigned that post in January to protest the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol by Trump supporters protesting the election of Joe Biden.

In his statement attacking Grisham, Trump also suggested, once again, that he would run for president again in 2024: “Someday, in the not too distant future, we will have our voice back and be treated fairly by the press. . “

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Former Trump Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, The Dishonesty Critic

