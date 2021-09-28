More and more countries have understood the gravity of the climate situation

Berlin. A few weeks before the United Nations climate conference, Federal Minister for the Environment Svenja Schultz sees the movement in the right direction. “This week has shown that the world is on the move when it comes to climate protection,” the SPD politician told Funke Media Group (Saturday), referring to recent announcements from the United States, China and Turkey. “More and more countries have understood the gravity of the situation and are moving in the right direction. He gives courage to the World Climate Conference.

US President Joe Biden announced at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that he would double US climate aid to poor countries. According to President Xi Jinping, China no longer wants to build new coal-fired power plants abroad. And Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that he will present the Paris climate agreement to the Turkish parliament for a vote – Turkey is one of the few countries that has yet to ratify the deal.

Schultz made promises

Schulz said the important thing now is for industrialized countries to fulfill their common pledge to raise $ 100 billion a year to tackle climate change in developing countries. “Poor states should be able to count on promised financial aid from rich countries. In addition, the “last unanswered question” needs to be clarified “fully and by mutual agreement” within the framework of the Paris Agreement. “On this basis, we should succeed in reducing global greenhouse gas emissions in the 2020s and thus usher in a climate neutral and more crisis-resistant era. “

Experts agree that much more will have to be done in the world by 2030 to keep global warming below two degrees, as agreed by nearly 200 countries in Paris in 2015. The World Climate Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, early November is considered a big event. Important step.

Rich countries have set a target of spending $ 100 billion a year on climate protection in poor countries by 2020. According to a recent analysis by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), spending related industrialized countries in 2019 were only about the United States. $ 79.6 billion.