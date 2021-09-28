Donald Trump would calm himself down with creepy CATS show tunes





Former press secretary Stephanie Grishman’s book says a lot about her time with former President Donald Trump. Entitled Ill Take Your Questions Now, it’s about not talking when she should have. Frankly, 90% don’t care. I don’t want to think about this man as long as I live, and yet he is constantly force-fed me against my will like today when I learned that he had a devoted “Music Man” who was tasked with calming down. shoot down the president by playing him his favorite show tunes. Trump does not deserve a spectacle. In fact, Trump can listen to bad shows over and over. That’s it.

Instead, we add another instance of “Trump loves Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber”. We already know that Donald Trump loves Evita, who is hilarious on his own, but there you go … we learn a little too much about the ex-chief disgrace. The New York Times wrote the following paragraph, and when I tell you I wanted to erase it from my brain, I’m not being dramatic:

At one point, she writes, Mr Trumps’ managers assigned an anonymous White House official known as Music Man to play his favorite show tunes, including Memory from Cats, for him to pull him out of. edge of rage. (The assistant, it is later revealed, is Ms Grisham’s ex-boyfriend. She doesn’t identify him, but it’s Max Miller, a former White House official who is now running for Congress with Mr. Trump’s support.)

ON THE EDGE OF RABIES? IT GOES OFF THEN “In the daytime, I have to wait for the sunrise, I have to think of a new life, and I must not give in” IS PLAYING AND HE IS SO SUDDENLY? Look, I don’t like cats. The first time I was faced with it, it was the cursed version of the movie, but I fell in love with the Magical M. Mistoffelees, and the thought of Trump being near my good son sends me into a crisis. of rage.

But it’s also… horrifying to think of this man in charge of nuclear codes and needing to be calmed by the soothing tones of cats singing in an alleyway. Presidents love musicals. John F. Kennedy loved Camelot and Barack Obama was a big reason Hamilton is as tall as he is. That doesn’t mean I have to like that Donald Trump has a “Music Man” to play some of the Broadway hits for him so he doesn’t blow us up.

My worst fear is this “Music Man” is talking about the time he had to play Sweeney Todd: The Barber Demon of Fleet Street so that we didn’t send nukes into the ocean or something.

All I’m asking is that it’s not revealed that he actually loved American Psycho the Musicalor that he was appeased by Spring Awakening or Next to Normal. Personally, I couldn’t stand that Donald Trump liked something so good. He can continue to love Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber as much as he wants; just leave Stephen Sondheim out of it.

(image: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comments policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal slurs against anyone, hate speech, and trolling.

One tip we should know? [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.themarysue.com/donald-trump-music-man-cats-calm-down/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos