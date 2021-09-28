Politics
Treasurys Lipton joined PBOC boss and investors at US-China meeting
(Bloomberg) – The Biden administration sent a senior Treasury Department official to a meeting with Chinese regulators and Wall Street leaders this month as the administration navigates its approach to the Asian rival.
Bloomberg’s Most Read
David Lipton, senior adviser to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and a former senior official at the International Monetary Fund, attended the September meeting virtually where Chinese officials spoke to major U.S. investors, according to people familiar with the attendees.
The rally brought together the Governor of the People’s Bank of China, Yi Gang, as well as high-ranking emissaries from the American business community, including Ken Griffin of Citadel, Abby Johnson of Fidelity Investments, Larry Fink of BlackRock Inc. and the president of Blackstone Inc. Stephen Schwarzman.
Liptons’ involvement comes against a backdrop of opposition from the Biden administration to any full resumption of regular economic engagement between the United States and China, of the kind that was abandoned at the era of President Donald Trump. The mechanism for strategic and economic dialogue during the Obama administration had been led by the Treasury.
The White House is still shaping its policy towards Beijing, especially on the economic front. In the meantime, movements in the financial sphere have tightened control of Chinese companies listed in the United States.
Harmful policies
The roundtable that Lipton attended this month was first convened in September 2018.
A Treasury official said that Liptons’ participation as a representative of the U.S. government was not unusual, given the topic and other attendees. The official added that Lipton stressed during the meeting that some Chinese policies are detrimental to the United States and the world.
The Treasury’s priority is for China to end business practices that disadvantage U.S. companies, not to protect U.S. investments in China, the official said.
Treasury spokeswoman Alexandra LaManna said Lipton reiterated the Chinese administration’s policy at the meeting.
Read more: China defends tech crackdown in meeting with Wall Street leaders
Global investors have recently been pissed off by a regulatory attack from Beijing targeting its biggest tech companies and other industries. President Xi Jinping’s push for common prosperity has also raised questions about policymakers’ approach to private capital and the pursuit of profit.
Billions of dollars in potential profits are at stake for Wall Street, which has grown in China as the country opens up its financial markets to investment banks, wealth managers and fund managers.
Some officials in the Biden administration have privately expressed concern over increased U.S. investment in China and the potential national security risks resulting from the influx of U.S. dollars into industries that Beijing has deemed strategic.
The Biden team is still examining policies inherited from the Trump administration, including a partial trade deal to which Beijing has failed to respond and hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs that some officials say fail to offer l leverage they once had to get China to negotiate. table.
Offset focus
The U.S. financial sector has gained better access to the Chinese market under the phase one trade deal sealed under the Trump administration.
But Republican lawmakers have called for tighter controls on investment flows into China and criticized the White House for moving slowly towards increasing export bans on key technologies.
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in February that the administration is taking a different approach to trade policy with Beijing, one that mostly focuses on American workers and not helping businesses or Wall Street.
It was not about trying to make the world safe for multinational investment, Sullivan said at a press briefing on Feb.4. So our priority is not to get Goldman Sachs access to China; our priority is to make sure we deal with China’s trade abuses that hurt American jobs and workers.
A spokesperson for the National Security Council said in response to questions about Liptons ‘participation in the meeting that the United States’ position across government has not changed and that it remains true that the The Biden administration’s priority was not to access the financial sector but to create jobs and raise wages from home.
Bloomberg Businessweek Most Read
2021 Bloomberg LP
|
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/treasury-lipton-joined-pboc-boss-205302306.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]