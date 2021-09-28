Treasurys Lipton joined PBOC boss and investors at US-China meeting

(Bloomberg) – The Biden administration sent a senior Treasury Department official to a meeting with Chinese regulators and Wall Street leaders this month as the administration navigates its approach to the Asian rival.

David Lipton, senior adviser to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and a former senior official at the International Monetary Fund, attended the September meeting virtually where Chinese officials spoke to major U.S. investors, according to people familiar with the attendees.

The rally brought together the Governor of the People’s Bank of China, Yi Gang, as well as high-ranking emissaries from the American business community, including Ken Griffin of Citadel, Abby Johnson of Fidelity Investments, Larry Fink of BlackRock Inc. and the president of Blackstone Inc. Stephen Schwarzman.

Liptons’ involvement comes against a backdrop of opposition from the Biden administration to any full resumption of regular economic engagement between the United States and China, of the kind that was abandoned at the era of President Donald Trump. The mechanism for strategic and economic dialogue during the Obama administration had been led by the Treasury.

The White House is still shaping its policy towards Beijing, especially on the economic front. In the meantime, movements in the financial sphere have tightened control of Chinese companies listed in the United States.

Harmful policies

The roundtable that Lipton attended this month was first convened in September 2018.

A Treasury official said that Liptons’ participation as a representative of the U.S. government was not unusual, given the topic and other attendees. The official added that Lipton stressed during the meeting that some Chinese policies are detrimental to the United States and the world.

The Treasury’s priority is for China to end business practices that disadvantage U.S. companies, not to protect U.S. investments in China, the official said.

Treasury spokeswoman Alexandra LaManna said Lipton reiterated the Chinese administration’s policy at the meeting.

Global investors have recently been pissed off by a regulatory attack from Beijing targeting its biggest tech companies and other industries. President Xi Jinping’s push for common prosperity has also raised questions about policymakers’ approach to private capital and the pursuit of profit.

Billions of dollars in potential profits are at stake for Wall Street, which has grown in China as the country opens up its financial markets to investment banks, wealth managers and fund managers.

Some officials in the Biden administration have privately expressed concern over increased U.S. investment in China and the potential national security risks resulting from the influx of U.S. dollars into industries that Beijing has deemed strategic.

The Biden team is still examining policies inherited from the Trump administration, including a partial trade deal to which Beijing has failed to respond and hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs that some officials say fail to offer l leverage they once had to get China to negotiate. table.

Offset focus

The U.S. financial sector has gained better access to the Chinese market under the phase one trade deal sealed under the Trump administration.

But Republican lawmakers have called for tighter controls on investment flows into China and criticized the White House for moving slowly towards increasing export bans on key technologies.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in February that the administration is taking a different approach to trade policy with Beijing, one that mostly focuses on American workers and not helping businesses or Wall Street.

It was not about trying to make the world safe for multinational investment, Sullivan said at a press briefing on Feb.4. So our priority is not to get Goldman Sachs access to China; our priority is to make sure we deal with China’s trade abuses that hurt American jobs and workers.

A spokesperson for the National Security Council said in response to questions about Liptons ‘participation in the meeting that the United States’ position across government has not changed and that it remains true that the The Biden administration’s priority was not to access the financial sector but to create jobs and raise wages from home.

