Firebrand anti-Modi politician joins opposition Indian Congress





Srinagar, India, Sep 28 (EFE) .- India’s largest opposition party was shot in the arm on Tuesday when a burning former left-wing politician joined the Indian National Congress. Kanhaiya Kumar, a former leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI) who rose to fame during his years in student politics, has announced his decision to switch to the big old party in the Indian capital. Jignesh Mevani, an independent lawmaker from the marginalized Dalit community in Gujarat, was also present. He said he also wanted to join Congress but could not officially join for technical reasons. The two politicians are known for their fiery speeches against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Hindu nationalist who has faced opposition for his alleged divisive policies. The Congress party, on the other hand, is grappling with an increasing attrition rate. Some famous and young Congress faces have moved on to Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party or other regional outfits. “I’m joining Congress because it’s not just a party, it’s an idea. It is the oldest and most democratic party in the country, and I emphasize the “democratic,” Kumar, 34, told reporters. “The Congress Party is like a big ship. If he is saved, I believe that many aspirations, the unity of Mahatma Gandhi, the courage of Bhagat Singh and the idea of ​​equality of BR Ambedkar will also be protected. This is why I joined him, ”he said, referring to the emblematic leaders of the struggle for freedom in India. The former left-wing politician said a particular ideology attempts to demolish India’s values, culture, history and future, pointedly referring to the ruling party’s right-wing Hindu policies.

