Former Trump official explains why Russia found America ripe for meddling

The era of revealing books on the administration of former President Donald Trump is in full swing. The latest is a memoir from Stephanie Grisham, briefly her White House press secretary. It’s full of gossip, like the time she saw him tell Russian President Vladimir Putin he would act tough on Russia “for the cameras” at a 2019 summit.

This anecdote and many others will make the headlines for a day or two. But if you want to better understand Trump’s relationship with Russia and why it still matters, a better source is a new article by Fiona Hill in Foreign Affairs.

Hill served on Trump’s National Security Council and is probably best known for the testimony she gave against her former boss in her first impeachment trial in 2019. Like Grisham, she offers some juicy and up-close observations: of the infamous Helsinki press conference in 2018, for example, as she watched Trump contradict his own intelligence agencies to publicly affirm Putin’s denial of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election , “I considered having a fit or faking a fit and throwing myself back into the row of reporters behind me,” Hill writes.

More troubling, however, is Hill’s assessment of why Russia found America ripe to get involved:

Putin realized that despite the haughty rhetoric emanating from Washington about democratic values ​​and liberal standards, beneath the surface the United States was beginning to resemble his own country: a place where self-proclaimed elites had carved out vital institutions and where alienated, frustrated people were increasingly open to populist and authoritarian appeals. The fire was already burning; all Putin had to do was pour gasoline. […] The polarization of American society has become a threat to national security, hindering the collective action needed to combat disasters and outsmart external dangers. (Fiona Hill at Foreign Affairs)

Given our hesitant and polarized response to the COVID pandemic, who can doubt that she is right?

It’s always tempting to treat Trump’s presidency as an aberration, which is part of why the revelators sell or Trump himself as too incompetent to bring down American democracy. Hill’s essay identifies deeper loopholes in our regime that made Trump possible and offers possible solutions. “Democracy does not repair itself,” she warns. “It requires constant attention.” Everything about Trump always gets a lot of attention, so the real question is whether we will act before it’s too late.

