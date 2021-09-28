



Donald trump and Boris Johnson spent a meeting discussing almost everything except politics, according to a former aide to the ex-president. The Washington Post got a copy of I will answer your questions now, an upcoming book revealing Stephanie Grisham , Mr. Trump’s third press secretary. One of the journalists who wrote the Posts story, Josh Dawsey, says the report leaves out some of the most interesting conversations revealed by Ms Grisham. She describes a series of surprising interactions with other world leaders, Mr. Dawsey tweeted Tuesday. Trump and Boris Johnson once, she writes, spent much of a meeting discussing how the gallbladder works, Australia’s many deadly creatures, and why the rich love space. The bizarre conversation is just one of the many explosive claims made by Ms Grisham in her book, which Donald and Melanie Trump vigorously denied. The former press secretary also claims that Mr Trump once called her from Air Force One to insist his penis was not shaped like a mushroom, as the former porn star claims. . Stormy Daniels , and that an assistant would play show tunes to calm the president down when he was angry. In addition, Ms Grisham said the former president had already warned the Russian president Vladimir Poutine before a press conference he was going to be a little harder on you for a few minutes, but that was only for the cameras. Mr Trump vehemently denied the allegations, describing Ms Grisham as a disgruntled former employee. Stephanie didn’t have what it took and it was obvious from the start, Mr Trump said in a declaration tweeted by his spokesperson, Liz Harrington. Now, like everyone else, she gets paid by a radical leftist editor to say bad and wrong things. Too bad the sleaze bag editors keep bringing back this very boring garbage. Likewise, Melania Trump for whom Ms Grisham once worked as chief of staff accused the memoirs of falsehood. The intention behind this book is obvious, Ms. Trump’s office said in a statement. It’s an attempt to redeem himself after a poor performance as a press secretary, failed personal relationships and unprofessional behavior in the White House. Through falsehood and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Ms. Trump.

