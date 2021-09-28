The Riau Islands Regional Police Chief accompanies the President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir H Joko Widodo during the planting of mangroves on the island of Setokok – POLRI PRIVATE DIVISION







BATAM – Kapolda Kepri Inspector General Pol Drs. Aris Budiman, M.Si, accompanied the President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. H. Joko Widodo on a working visit to the Riau Islands (Kepri) region. The President of the Republic of Indonesia arrived at Hang Nadim Airport in Batam City at 2:30 p.m. WIB using a Boeing 747-900 Presidential Aircraft This was forwarded by the head of public relations Riau Kombes Islands Regional Police Pol Harry Goldenhardt S., S.IK., M.Si, Tuesday (9/28/2021). During his working visit, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo was accompanied by the Minister of State Secretary of State Prof. Dr. Drs. Pratikno M. Soc. SC, Minister of Environment and Forests Dr. Ir. Siti Nurbaya M. Sc, Head of Peat and Mangrove Restoration Agency Hartono Prawiraatmaja, Governor of Riau Islands H. Ansar Ahmad, SE, MM, Chief Inspector General of Riau Islands Regional Police Pol Drs . Aris Budiman, M.Si, Head of Riau Islands Province, Brigadier General. Pol Drs. RC Gumay SI and Danrem 033 / Wira Pratama TNI Brigadier General Jimmy Ramos Manalu. – said the head of public relations Riau Kombes Islands Regional Police Pol Harry Goldenhardt S., S.IK., M.Sc. Riau Islands Police Public Relations Chief Kombes Pol. Harry Goldenhardt S, SIK, M.Si, explained that this time the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo within the framework of mangrove tree planting with the community and review of abrasion-affected points on Setokok beach, Bulang District, Batam City. The raindrops and the rising tide of sea water did not prevent the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H Joko Widodo from continuing to participate directly in mangrove planting activities with the people of the Setokok island. Today’s mangrove planting activity is carried out on an area of ​​15 hectares, located in Setokok village, Bulang district, Batam. – Said the Governor of the Riau Islands H. Ansar Ahmad, SE, MM As stated by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo, This mangrove rehabilitation will continue, not only on Setokok Island, Bulang District, Batam City, Riau Islands Province , but will be carried out throughout Indonesia. The rehabilitation of mangroves is very beneficial because it can store five times more carbon than tropical terrestrial forests, thus contributing greatly to the sequestration of carbon emissions. “This confirms our commitment to the Paris Agreement, to global climate change. In 2021, we will rehabilitate 34,000 hectares of mangroves across the country, ”said Indonesian President Ir H Joko Widodo. After completing the mangrove plantation, President Ir H Joko Widodo and his entourage headed straight to Hang Nadim International Airport to return to Jakarta, during which the working visit of Indonesian President Ir H Joko Widodo to Batam City proceeded safely and under control. Open and closed security is provided by joint staff of TNI / POLRI and other relevant agencies up to 359 people. – cover Public relations manager Riau Kombes Islands Regional Police Pol Harry Goldenhardt S., S.IK., M.Sc.

