Senior US general says Donald Trump never intended to attack China





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. General Mark Milley said on Tuesday that appeals he had made to his Chinese counterparts during the turbulent last months of Donald Trump’s administration were aimed at “defusing” tensions and that the former president had no intention of attacking China. “I know, I’m sure, President Trump had no intention of attacking the Chinese,” the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff told the Senate Armed Services Committee. “My task at the time was to defuse. My message was once again consistent: stay calm and steady and defuse. We are not going to attack you,” he said. The calls between Milley and his Chinese counterpart, General Li Zuocheng, were first revealed in the book “Peril” by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. The first call came on October 30, four days before the U.S. presidential election, and the second on January 8, two days after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to prevent certification. of the electoral victory of Democrat Joe Biden. Some Republican lawmakers accused Milley of overstepping his authority and called on him to resign. In his Senate testimony, Milley defended his actions and said the appeals were coordinated with the defense secretaries at the time. “The specific purpose of the October and January appeals was generated by worrying intelligence that led us to believe the Chinese were concerned about an attack by the United States,” Milley said. “These military-to-military communications at the highest level are essential to the security of the United States in order to unravel military actions, manage crises and prevent war between the great powers armed with nuclear weapons,” a- he declared. “At no time did I attempt to change or influence the process, usurp authority or fit into the chain of command,” Milley added. “I firmly believe in civilian control of the army as a fundamental principle essential to this Republic and I am committed to ensuring that the army stays away from domestic politics.” Milley also addressed a phone call he had with Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, during which – according to “Peril” – she asked for assurances that there was no danger. that Trump unilaterally launches a nuclear strike. “I have sought to assure him that the nuclear launch is governed by a very specific and deliberate process,” Milley told the Senate committee. “She was worried and made various personal references characterizing the president,” Milley said. “I explained that the president is the only nuclear launch authority but he does not launch them alone.” According to the book, Pelosi, referring to Trump, said, “You know he’s crazy. He’s been crazy for a long time,” and Milley replied, “Madam President, I agree with you on everything.” In her testimony, Milley said she told Pelosi he was “not qualified” to determine the sanity of a president.

