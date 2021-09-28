Many problems for three periods, spokesperson: Jokowi will not betray the Constitution





The question of extending the presidential term to three terms continues even though President Joko Widodo has refused. Jokowi spokesman Fadjroel Rachman also assured that Jokowi would not betray the constitution. “It is impossible for President Joko Widodo to betray the constitution or betray the reforms,” ​​Fadjroel told reporters on Tuesday (9/28). Fadjroel assured that Jokowi was a child of the reform. He served as mayor for two terms, one term as governor and two terms as president. However, according to him, Jokowi said amendments to the 1945 Constitution fell under the authority of the MPR. For information, the addition of the presidential mandate requires a constitutional amendment. Jokowi also, according to Fadjroel, said he did not agree with the addition of the presidential term. This, according to him, was even conveyed three times, namely during a meeting with journalists in 2019, 2021, and during a meeting with the editor-in-chief of the mass media in mid-September. “Thus, the speech on the three terms and the extension of the presidential term was directly denied by President Joko Widodo,” he said. Even so, Jokowi will not hamper the debate regarding the addition of the presidential term. Every citizen has the right to express his thoughts in writing and not in writing. “The debate is in the public sphere to make sure democracy works in Indonesia,” he said. Jokowi and the MPR are seen as key elements that can end the controversy over adding a three-term presidential term. The founder of the investigative institute, Hendri Satrio, said that besides the president and the People’s Consultative Assembly, the role of the media, civil society and students as well as housewives is also important in that question. “First, Pak Jokowi himself and the second MPR. If these two do not want it, it will not happen, “said Hendri, in a webinar entitled” Insist on the 3 periods of overthrow of the Guinean president “, Wednesday (9/15). Learning from the case of the overthrow of Guinean President Alpha Condé, he said, the desire to serve for three terms stems from popularity. President Condé, who sensed his high popularity, eventually changed the constitution. In the context of Indonesia, the speech of a three-term president depends heavily on the readiness of the support system. He said that a survey conducted by Kedai Kopi showed that Jokowi’s current comfort level is still above 60%. This could be one of the tempting factors to roll out the speech on a three-term president. However, Hendri stressed that this would not happen if the president did not want it. Even if it had to be applied and there were then three periods, Hendri felt that this could not be applied under the Jokowi administration so as not to be seen as a use of power to extend the term.

