Press release | Press releases | Writing





09.27.21 Durbin calls on Republicans in the Senate for their willingness to risk the full confidence and credit of the United States by refusing to raise the debt ceiling and pay debts incurred under the Trump administration

WASHINGTON – In a speech to the Senate, US Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today criticized Senate Republicans – led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY ) – for their continued refusal to join Senate Democrats in voting to face the debt limit. During his speech, Durbin noted that increasing or suspending the debt limit has nothing to do with approving new spending – it’s about paying back spending already incurred by the government. Much of the debt Republicans threaten not to pay was approved by Senate Republicans under former President Donald Trump.

“I repeat, raising the debt ceiling has nothing to do with future spending, we are paying Donald Trump’s bills,” Durbin said. “It’s about paying what we already owe and also avoiding economic disaster. As a candidate, Donald Trump boasted of being the “king of debt”… He proved it. His reckless spending as president with the American credit card added nearly $ 8 trillion to our national debt… That’s a third of the total debt incurred under the Trump administration and now the Republicans, his party, refuse to recognize this debt and the fact that we have to pay it back. He racked up all this debt in four years. By the way, $ 2 trillion has been spent on tax cuts for America’s richest people, ”Durbin said.

Durbin highlighted how Democrats sided with Republicans during the Trump administration to raise the debt ceiling to avoid economic catastrophe.

“Our Republican colleagues voted to raise the federal debt ceiling once and suspend it twice during the election of Donald Trump. [presidency]. And the Democrats backed it up because we figured out it’s fair [a] fundamental requirement, 101 of constitutional government. We shared the responsibility, not because we agreed with his policies, we didn’t, but because we understood that defaulting on the national debt could cause real damage to America ” , said Durbin.

Durbin also discussed the Congressional Democrats (CR) continued resolution, which keeps government funded and open until December 3, 2021; avoids unnecessary and dangerous shutdown; provides emergency funds to help resettle Afghan refugees; responds to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida and wildfires in the west; and suspends the debt ceiling until December 2022. The RC must be adopted before the end of this month to avoid a government shutdown.

