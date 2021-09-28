Politics
Senior Tories attack slow government response to fuel crisis as Boris Johnson calls for calm
Senior Tories have accused Boris Johnson of doing too little, too late, to ease the current fuel supply crisis after ministers admitted gas lines could go on for days.
The prime minister insisted that the situation at gas station forecourts was stabilizing and that further emergency measures were unlikely to be needed as he said supplies were returning normally.
However, Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps said even if the overall situation improves, queues are expected to continue due to the continued increase in demand.
Tory MPs expressed frustration at the government’s response to the crisis and warned that the worst could be yet to come due to a severe shortage of heavy truck drivers in the UK.
Sir Roger Gale said I ministers have been reluctant to turn to overseas workers because of the dog-whistling policy on immigration, which he says left the government to act too late.
We have known about the shortage of truck drivers for some time, it has been seen to come. It was too little, too late. If we were serious we would offer visas for more than three months, said Sir Roger.
He added: There is growing resignation among backbenchers that we are heading for more shortages as Christmas approaches and we should do something about it. You can’t just enchant heavy truck drivers.
His comments were echoed by Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons Defense Committee, who said the government needs to show it has a clear plan to deal with the crisis.
Just hoping that this will return to normal is not a strategy, he told Sky News.
I think that the army should not only be put on hold but in fact mobilized, seen as used. This will help ease the pressure on shortages, of course, and it will restore public confidence.
Tuesday saw a return of long lines, brawls breaking out at gas stations and a man wanted by police for wielding a knife at another driver.
Mr Johnson tried to paint a calmer picture of the situation, insisting that supplies were coming back and more gas stations were getting fuel.
He appeared to blame the wave of panic buying seen in recent days on a slightly misleading account of the truck driver shortage, and suggested that the fuel industry driver shortage is not very large.
However, he rejected calls to import workers from overseas, adding: What we want to see is a focus on a high-wage, high-skill, high-productivity approach to our economy.
In recent days, the government has introduced temporary visas for more than 10,000 truck drivers and poultry workers, extended driver’s licenses that were due to expire until January, and put the military on hold to help cope. to the supply chain crisis.
Mr Johnson added: What we want to do is make sure we have all the preparations we need to get through Christmas and beyond, not just for supplying gas stations, but for all parts of the supply chain.
Gordon Balmer, executive director of the Petrol Retailers Association, said there were early signs the crisis was over at the pumps.
Fuel stocks remain normal at refineries and terminals, although deliveries have been reduced due to the shortage of truck drivers, he added.
|
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/senior-tories-attack-slow-government-response-fuel-supply-crisis-boris-johnson-calls-calm-1222694
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]