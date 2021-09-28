Senior Tories attack slow government response to fuel crisis as Boris Johnson calls for calm

Senior Tories have accused Boris Johnson of doing too little, too late, to ease the current fuel supply crisis after ministers admitted gas lines could go on for days.

The prime minister insisted that the situation at gas station forecourts was stabilizing and that further emergency measures were unlikely to be needed as he said supplies were returning normally.

However, Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps said even if the overall situation improves, queues are expected to continue due to the continued increase in demand.

Tory MPs expressed frustration at the government’s response to the crisis and warned that the worst could be yet to come due to a severe shortage of heavy truck drivers in the UK.

Sir Roger Gale said I ministers have been reluctant to turn to overseas workers because of the dog-whistling policy on immigration, which he says left the government to act too late.

We have known about the shortage of truck drivers for some time, it has been seen to come. It was too little, too late. If we were serious we would offer visas for more than three months, said Sir Roger.

He added: There is growing resignation among backbenchers that we are heading for more shortages as Christmas approaches and we should do something about it. You can’t just enchant heavy truck drivers.

His comments were echoed by Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons Defense Committee, who said the government needs to show it has a clear plan to deal with the crisis.

Just hoping that this will return to normal is not a strategy, he told Sky News.

I think that the army should not only be put on hold but in fact mobilized, seen as used. This will help ease the pressure on shortages, of course, and it will restore public confidence.

Tuesday saw a return of long lines, brawls breaking out at gas stations and a man wanted by police for wielding a knife at another driver.

Mr Johnson tried to paint a calmer picture of the situation, insisting that supplies were coming back and more gas stations were getting fuel.

He appeared to blame the wave of panic buying seen in recent days on a slightly misleading account of the truck driver shortage, and suggested that the fuel industry driver shortage is not very large.

However, he rejected calls to import workers from overseas, adding: What we want to see is a focus on a high-wage, high-skill, high-productivity approach to our economy.

In recent days, the government has introduced temporary visas for more than 10,000 truck drivers and poultry workers, extended driver’s licenses that were due to expire until January, and put the military on hold to help cope. to the supply chain crisis.

Mr Johnson added: What we want to do is make sure we have all the preparations we need to get through Christmas and beyond, not just for supplying gas stations, but for all parts of the supply chain.

Gordon Balmer, executive director of the Petrol Retailers Association, said there were early signs the crisis was over at the pumps.

Fuel stocks remain normal at refineries and terminals, although deliveries have been reduced due to the shortage of truck drivers, he added.