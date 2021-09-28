The reshuffle issue is growing, a minister with professional training risks being expelled

Speech on the cabinet reshuffle reshuffle started to get stronger lately. President Joko Widodo is rumored to be reshuffling the post of minister following the entry of the National Mandate Party (PAN) and the election of a new TNI commander.

So which ministerial post should be ousted?

The executive director of the Voxpol Center Pangi Syarwi Chaniago predicts that a change will occur in ministers who are not executives or who have ties to political parties. Pangi also predicts that the number of cabinet members from political parties will increase.

“Ministers who are not from political parties have the possibility of being expelled by party people,” Pangi told reporters. Katadata.co.id, Tuesday (28/9).

PAN executives are rumored to be getting a stake in Advanced Indonesia. However, Jokowi should assess the current performance of his assistants.

Not only that, the president also examines the public perception in assessing the performance of ministers. “Because sometimes the ministry works well but it is not visible,” Pangi said.

Pangi also said that the momentum reshuffle will be more effective if it is accompanied by the election of a new TNI commander. He explained that with the change in the near future, speculation about the presidential assistant’s figure will run quickly.

“But if the choice is not the right one, it will cause further controversy,” he said.

Following on from Pangi, a political observer from Paramadina University Hendri Satrio predicts that the entry of the PAN will not reduce the allocation of political parties. Indeed, the president is likely to target ministers with professional backgrounds.

“There are few left. At least only the Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs, Transport and the Ministry of Education and Culture,” said Hendri.

However, the Palace clarified that the discharge of cabinet staff is the right of President Joko Widodo. Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman called on all parties to wait for confirmation of the news of the reshuffle.

“We are awaiting a direct statement from the president,” he told reporters in Jakarta on Tuesday (9/28).

Jokowi is said to have asked for new candidates for the post of commander-in-chief to replace the commander of the TNI, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto. As per the rotation, the two strong candidates for the TNI Commander are the Chief of the Naval Staff (KSAL) Admiral Yudo Margono and the Chief of the Army Staff (KSAD) General Andika Perkasa.

However, the latest development, the name of Admiral Yudo continues to stand out. Apparently, Jokowi chose Yudo to become the TNI commander.

“The latest development is that KSAL has been chosen to be the commander-in-chief,” a source familiar with the process said last weekend. The same information was conveyed by two other sources Katadata.co.id among politicians and government officials.

Another factor is the PAN’s membership of the government coalition at the end of August. Based on information compiled by Katadata.co.id, the party bearing the sun symbol has proposed a number of names of its cadres to occupy ministerial seats, ranging from PAN general chairman Zulkifl Hasan to two former general leaders : Hatta Rajasa and Soetrisno Bachir, to PAN Secretary General Eddy Soeparno.

However, Jokowi prefers Zulkifli to take a cabinet post given the strength of the coalition until the end of his term in 2024. Zulkifli is said to be likely to serve as the coordinating minister for human development and culture (PMK ), which is currently occupied by Muhadjir Effendy.

It does not end there, Jokowi is also said to have changed and replaced the positions of a number of ministers. “This reshuffle could affect about eight ministerial seats,” said a source among politicians.

Material contributor: Akbar malik Adi Nugraha (internship)