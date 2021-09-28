Judge rejects Donald Trump’s offer to escape song copyright lawsuit – The Hollywood Reporter





There have been a lot of songwriters and recording artists over the years who have opposed Republican politicians using their music. Sometimes this leads to litigation, but almost never to a court decision, because litigation is slower than political winds. But Donald Trump is not like other politicians. He doesn’t like to settle down. And so on Tuesday, a New York federal judge made a ruling that will encourage musicians.

The costume came from Eddy Grant using his 1983 “Electric Avenue” earworm. The song was used in an online ad during the latest campaign which featured a comic book version of Joe Biden driving an old-fashioned train car interspersed with speeches from his rival.

In response to Grant’s lawsuit, Trump argued that this was fair use of copyright.

“The purpose of the animation is not to disseminate the song or to supplant sales of the original song,” declared a motion to dismiss. “Here, a reasonable observer would perceive that the animation uses the song for comedic and political purposes – a different and transformed purpose from that of the original song.”

In his ruling today, US District Court Judge John Koeltl provides a straightforward response to what he calls “wholesale copying of music to accompany a political campaign ad.”

Trump’s argument “misunderstands the purpose of the transformative use investigation,” he writes. “While it is true that the animation is partisan political commentary and the song apparently is not, the investigation does not focus exclusively on the character of the animation; instead it focuses on the character of Grant’s use of song by animation.

Grant then gets a lot of help from a recent appeal decision on Andy Warhol’s art. Specifically, Koeltl takes up advice that “when a secondary work does not comment on or relate to the original in an obvious way or does not use the original for a purpose other than that for which it was created , the simple affirmation of a “superior or different artistic use[]’is insufficient to make a work transformative.

Trump does not fare well on the first and perhaps the most important factor that indicates whether the use of copyrighted material is within limits. He’s lagging behind on the other factors as well, as the judge sees Trump using clearly creative work – and a lot, too. There are still concerns over whether the campaign’s publicity harmed the “Electric Avenue” market, but the judge writes that Grant has discharged his burden by pleading wrong.

The motion to dismiss is unsuccessful. The parties can proceed with the discovery. Here is the full decision.

