Putin and Erdogan to hold first face-to-face talks since pandemic began – Russian Politics & Diplomacy
SOCHI, September 29. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, who will be on a one-day working visit to Sochi. The coronavirus pandemic has introduced many changes in the regular contacts between the leaders of the two countries. From March 2019 to March 2020, Putin and Erdogan held ten meetings. The upcoming talks will be the first after a long hiatus.
Despite their face-to-face break, the two presidents remained in touch. They had regular phone conversations and last March they participated in a special online ceremony announcing the start of a project to build a third reactor at Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey’s Mersin province.
The Kremlin press service said Putin and Erdogan will discuss trade, economic cooperation and developments in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan as well as the Caucasus.
Erdogan places serious expectations in the upcoming talks with Putin in Sochi. He said that Ankara wants to bring its relations with Moscow to a qualitatively new level and achieve a commercial turnover of 100 billion dollars.
Work’s extent
Leaders have reached the current high-level meeting with quite a number of issues to discuss. The Syrian settlement, a traditional area of cooperation between Moscow and Ankara, needs to be examined in depth, in particular the special agreement on combating Turkish terrorist groups in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that this topic was one of the most important on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. “The question of how this obligation is implemented will be examined in detail. It is clear that it is being implemented slowly,” the senior diplomat said.
The Turkish president also has high hopes for the next meeting to constructively discuss the Syrian issue. “Not only will we discuss Idlib, but also the situation in Syria in general: what we have accomplished and how to move forward. We will also take important decisions regarding our bilateral relations,” Erdogan told reporters. Turks during his visit to the United States.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the presidents will also focus on Russian-Turkish relations where “there is a lot of common things to be done in bilateral relations as well as common projects in relations economic and commercial “. “Businesses from both countries are interested in this. Therefore, the presidents will continue to discuss it,” the spokesperson said.
Afghanistan will also be discussed during the talks, after the takeover of the country by the Taliban (banned in Russia) in August. Despite the fact that no country in the world has recognized the new regime in Afghanistan, Russia and Turkey are on the shortlist of states that have regular contact with the movement.
Speaking at the joint meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CTSC) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Putin stressed that the region is interested in Afghanistan “being successful. as an independent, neutral, united and democratic state, free from terrorism. , war, drugs and who live in peace and harmony with their neighbors. “
At the same time, Moscow and Ankara note that the government formed by the Taliban recently is not inclusive. In particular, Lavrov told a press conference after his visit to the UNGA session that the new cabinet “does not reflect the whole of Afghan society”.
One of the most sensitive issues regarding Russian-Turkish economic cooperation is Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems. Ahead of his visit to Sochi, Erdogan told reporters that he rejects any foreign pressure on the matter and intends to continue buying these missile systems from Moscow. Leaders are also expected to discuss this issue.
The recent parliamentary elections in Russia also create an important context for the meeting. After the vote was over, the Turkish Foreign Ministry refused to recognize the results of the elections in Crimea because Ankara considers the reunification of the peninsula with Russia as illegitimate. “We believe that it is important to maintain the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, this includes the annexation of Crimea, which we do not recognize,” said the Turkish leader during the session of the AGNU.
The Kremlin then responded to Erdogan’s remark, saying it left an “unpleasant impression”. “However, this in no way eliminates the prospects of a successful, substantial and constructive working visit by President Erdogan to Russia,” Peskov concluded.
Russian experts speak at meeting in Sochi
The director general of the Russian Council for International Affairs, Andrey Kortunov, believes that Putin and Erdogan could discuss Turkey’s military-technical cooperation with Ukraine, in particular the supply of drones that can be used in the Donbass. Regarding Erdogan’s final remarks on Crimea ahead of his visit to Russia, “the frustration may be caused simply by his insistence on repeating this position over and over,” the expert noted.
Kortunov believes that Russia is concerned about Turkey’s commitment to de-radicalize Idlib, because militants “in fact control the territory of this province”. As for Ankara, there are fears that Syrian President Bashar Assad will resume an offensive against Idlib with Russian backing. The leading RIAC expert predicted that no decisive decisions should be expected from this meeting and suggested that the conversation between the two leaders would not be straightforward.
“There will be great progress if they manage to agree on a future for this region and prevent the real dismemberment of Syria. If such fears disappear at the meeting, it will be quite an achievement,” predicted Kortunov.
Valdai Discussion Club research director Fyodor Lukyanov stressed that given the escalating tensions in Idlib and the divergence of interests, the chances of waiting for a comprehensive settlement of the Idlib crisis during negotiations are slim. .
“The parties have to find a new way to achieve a balance of interests. Perhaps, based on a different setup, unlike in the past on issues such as who controls what. However, I have serious concerns. doubts that something can be fixed now. It seems impossible, “Lukianov said.
Experts interviewed by TASS eagerly await a broad agenda for the upcoming talks, but agree that the issue of Idlib’s de-escalation will be in the spotlight. Putin and Erdogan, analysts said, could discuss the conditions under which the Taliban government could be recognized diplomatically, as well as joint efforts in tackling the terrorist threat in Afghanistan.
